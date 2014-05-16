Timmy Jernigan Out To Prove Critics Wrong

May 16, 2014 at 08:45 AM
16_JerniganProveWrong_news.jpg


If there's been one pick that has already fallen under some scrutiny, it's second-round defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

The disruptive Florida State product was widely regarded as a top-20 talent, but his stock tumbled leading up to the draft because of a diluted drug specimen from the combine. He was originally scheduled to be at Radio City Music Hall, but opted not to attend the event.

To be clear, Jernigan did not fail a drug test. He explained that the diluted sample, which can sometimes be a sign of a player masking a drug, was the result of him being too hydrated. He was overly hydrated because he quickly lost 15 pounds leading up to the combine.

Jernigan fell to the Ravens in the second round and was the fourth defensive tackle selected. ESPN's Todd McShay immediately criticized the pick on-air.

"I'm definitely going to prove people wrong," Jernigan said on Friday. "Ever since I got drafted I put that behind me. I'm moving forward with my life and I'm just worried about being the best Raven and best teammate I can be. I'm not worried about that stuff; I'm here to play football and be a great teammate, and that's it."

Jernigan was asked whether he's ready for the extra scrutiny.

"I don't care. I'm not worried about it," he said. "The only thing I'm worried about is playing football and winning football games. After a while, I feel like the more I play, I'll be able to prove my point. I'm not going to get in any trouble, I'm walking the straight line."

The Ravens coveted Jernigan, and had a first-round grade on him. After the first round of the draft is over, Baltimore goes back and re-stacks its draft board. Jernigan was No. 2 on that list, and they were able to get him midway through the round.

After ESPN's criticism of the pick, Head Coach John Harbaugh went on the NFL Network and fired back. It's clear the Ravens are standing behind the pick, and that's music to Jernigan's ears.

"I believe in God, man. I prayed about the situation day in and day out," he said. "The one thing I told myself is I want to play for a team that wants me to be on the team, understands my situation, and is going to help me get past it.

"I feel like I was put here for a reason, and I'm definitely here to prove a point."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Odafe Oweh's Potential Keeps Growing

Ryan Mink steps in for John Eisenberg for this week's 50 Words or Less, talking about Odafe Oweh, strength of schedule, Lamar Jackson's training and more.
news

What Mink Thinks: 'F Them Picks!' Won't Be Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens are not going to trade away first-round picks to take shots at a title, but Eric DeCosta has shown his aggressiveness.
news

Mailbag: Which Line Needs More Help – Offensive or Defensive?

What about Quandre Diggs at safety? How much do rehabs complicate the offseason? Will the Ravens look to upgrade at left guard? 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Back on the Field, Throwing to His Receivers

Healed from his late-season ankle injury, Lamar Jackson was back on the field throwing with Rashod Bateman, James Proche II and throwing coach Adam Dedeaux.
news

Calais Campbell Says He's Not Retiring

Broadcasting at Super Bowl LVI left Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell knowing he wants to give it another go to chase a championship.
news

Lamar Jackson's Pick to Win Super Bowl LVI

Lamar Jackson is going with the veteran, Matthew Stafford, to beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Ravens Not Surprised By Eric Weddle's Super Bowl Comeback

The former Ravens favorite came out of retirement to chase a title with the Rams, and now he's an integral part of Sunday's big game.
news

What Mink Thinks: How the Ravens Can Reach Next Year's Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL by pulling off a tremendous comeback this year. Why can't the Ravens get back in it next year?
news

Justin Tucker's 66-Yarder Wins NFL Moment of the Year

Justin Tucker shocked the world with his game-winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

Will Justin Houston re-sign this offseason? With injury prevention a focus, what changes will we see next preseason? Will the Ravens consider RB and LT in the draft?
news

Late for Work 2/7: Is Lamar Jackson Delaying His Contract Extension?

More adoration for Dick Cass and more to know about Sashi Brown. Mark Andrews gets a vote for most underrated NFL player. Wink Martindale could land with Giants or Bills.
news

Mark Andrews Scores Two Touchdowns in Pro Bowl, But Robbed of MVP

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was given the Offensive MVP award for his two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising