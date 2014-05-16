Timmy Jernigan Out To Prove Critics Wrong

"I'm definitely going to prove people wrong," Jernigan said on Friday. "Ever since I got drafted I put that behind me. I'm moving forward with my life and I'm just worried about being the best Raven and best teammate I can be. I'm not worried about that stuff; I'm here to play football and be a great teammate, and that's it."

Jernigan was asked whether he's ready for the extra scrutiny.

"I don't care. I'm not worried about it," he said. "The only thing I'm worried about is playing football and winning football games. After a while, I feel like the more I play, I'll be able to prove my point. I'm not going to get in any trouble, I'm walking the straight line."

The Ravens coveted Jernigan, and had a first-round grade on him. After the first round of the draft is over, Baltimore goes back and re-stacks its draft board. Jernigan was No. 2 on that list, and they were able to get him midway through the round.

After ESPN's criticism of the pick, Head Coach John Harbaugh went on the NFL Network and fired back. It's clear the Ravens are standing behind the pick, and that's music to Jernigan's ears.

"I believe in God, man. I prayed about the situation day in and day out," he said. "The one thing I told myself is I want to play for a team that wants me to be on the team, understands my situation, and is going to help me get past it.