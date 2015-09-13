 Skip to main content
Timmy Jernigan Out, Z. Smith Inactive In Denver

Sep 13, 2015 at 07:34 AM
For Week 1, the Ravens won't have their newest starter on the defensive line and the man who is tabbed with replacing Haloti Ngata.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was doubtful to play heading into the weekend and has not been cleared to go on Sunday due to a preseason knee injury. The team announced that defensive end Lawrence Guy will start in place of Jernigan. Expect rookie Carl Davis and Kapron Lewis-Moore to also see more action.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin (thigh) was also doubtful after only practicing on a limited basis Friday, and is also going to be held out. That means the Ravens have just four cornerbacks suited up for the game: Jimmy Smith, Lardarius Webb, Kyle Arrington and rookie Tray Walker.

First-round wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) and backup running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (knee) were both ruled out on Friday. Perriman did some light warm-ups before the game and Taliaferro did a full workout. Taliaferro practiced on Friday and looks like he could return next week in Oakland.

The Ravens' non-injury scratches are rookie outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, defensive tackle Christo Bilukidi and guard/center Ryan Jensen.

Smith is the biggest surprise of the bunch as the third-round pass rusher was seen as the possible replacement to departed Pernell McPhee, especially when it comes to getting after the quarterback. Now it appears Baltimore will likely use Courtney Upshaw in heavy pass-rush situations.

The Ravens activated just three outside linebackers (Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil and Upshaw) and all five of their inside linebackers, including Arthur Brown. Brown played in just four games last season, but has improved his game this summer.

With Perriman sidelined, all five of the Ravens' other wide receivers will suit up, including sixth-round rookie Darren Waller.

