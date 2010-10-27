Todd Heap and Michael Oher Host 11th Annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party





Joe Flacco was sporting a Jersey Shore-inspired haircut Monday (10/25) evening complete with an outline of America's Garden State shaved into the back of his head.

No, the Ravens quarterback (and New Jersey native) wasn't contemplating an audition for the hit MTV reality TV show; rather, he was supporting the 11th Annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party at Dave and Buster's at Arundel Mills Mall (Hanover, Md.).

The event, co-hosted by TE Todd Heap and LT Michael Oher, benefited Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, with all proceeds donated toward training and employment programs to help the disabled and underprivileged find work and maintain jobs. Over the past 11 years, the partnership between Goodwill and the Ravens has raised over $1 million.

In addition to Flacco, Oher and Heap – who dressed as everyone's favorite vampire, Edward Cullen – Ravens players TE Ed Dickson, DT Lamar Divens, DT Arthur Jones, OLB Sergio Kindle, TE Dennis Pitta and WR Donté Stallworth were all in attendance for the Halloween-themed fundraiser.

In between games of bowling and pool, the players took time to mingle with the near-500 guests, posing for pictures and discussing everything from football to their fashionable holiday get-ups.

When it came time for the annual costume contest, Heap took a moment to thank everyone who supported the party – an event which was passed down to him from former Ravens TE Shannon Sharpe.

After contestants were narrowed down, finalists in the costume contest were instructed to engage in a dance-off to determine the winner. Luckily, Arthur Jones – dressed as the musician-turned-reality star Flava Flav – was more than willing to offer a demonstration. Displaying his best dance moves, the defensive tackle eased the pressure for the competitors. In the end, one lucky guest, dressed as a giant bushel of crabs, took home the honor of best costume along with a football signed by hosts Heap and Oher.

Together, Ravens players, staff, guests and Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake raised more than $100,000 through this year's event.