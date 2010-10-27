Todd Heap and Michael Oher Host 11th Annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party

Oct 27, 2010 at 12:53 PM
04464bcaaf3a4a8986accb7876e26723.jpg


Joe Flacco was sporting a Jersey Shore-inspired haircut Monday (10/25) evening complete with an outline of America's Garden State shaved into the back of his head.

No, the Ravens quarterback (and New Jersey native) wasn't contemplating an audition for the hit MTV reality TV show; rather, he was supporting the 11th Annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party at Dave and Buster's at Arundel Mills Mall (Hanover, Md.).

The event, co-hosted by TE Todd Heap and LT Michael Oher, benefited Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, with all proceeds donated toward training and employment programs to help the disabled and underprivileged find work and maintain jobs. Over the past 11 years, the partnership between Goodwill and the Ravens has raised over $1 million.

In addition to Flacco, Oher and Heap – who dressed as everyone's favorite vampire, Edward Cullen – Ravens players TE Ed Dickson, DT Lamar Divens, DT Arthur Jones, OLB Sergio Kindle, TE Dennis Pitta and WR Donté Stallworth were all in attendance for the Halloween-themed fundraiser.

In between games of bowling and pool, the players took time to mingle with the near-500 guests, posing for pictures and discussing everything from football to their fashionable holiday get-ups.

When it came time for the annual costume contest, Heap took a moment to thank everyone who supported the party – an event which was passed down to him from former Ravens TE Shannon Sharpe.

After contestants were narrowed down, finalists in the costume contest were instructed to engage in a dance-off to determine the winner. Luckily, Arthur Jones – dressed as the musician-turned-reality star Flava Flav – was more than willing to offer a demonstration. Displaying his best dance moves, the defensive tackle eased the pressure for the competitors. In the end, one lucky guest, dressed as a giant bushel of crabs, took home the honor of best costume along with a football signed by hosts Heap and Oher.

Together, Ravens players, staff, guests and Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake raised more than $100,000 through this year's event.

Now, Flacco just hopes the bye week provides enough time for his hair to grow back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Host Girls Flag Football Clinics With Pilot League Coming

Ravens players, including Marlon Humphrey, Tyus Bowser and rookies, ran drills for the Girls Flag Football clinics.

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Host Eighth Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

news

Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Host Touchdown for Teachers Program

news

Press Release: 'The Prize of All Prizes' — Lottery Player from Pasadena Wins Ravens Seats for 20 Years

Six finalists win $10,000 Lottery prizes in Ravens second-chance promotion.

news

Ravens, Under Armour Partner to Launch Girls' Flag Football in Frederick County Public Schools

The Ravens and Under Armour have partnered with Frederick County Public Schools to provide grant funding and uniforms for the development of high school girls' flag football programs in the fall of 2023.

news

Press Release: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore Receives $20 Million From Ravens & The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to Transform Hilton Recreation Center

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, LEVEL82, and Green Street Academy Join Ravens in Commitment to Facility to Create Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore

news

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Commit $20 Million to Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club

Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore will be expanded and transformed into the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club.

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens #FeedTheFlock

news

Calais Campbell Foundation to Fund Mental Health Therapy for Teens

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell will fund mental health therapy for Baltimore area teens through his CRC Foundation.

news

Ravens and M&T Bank Name Finalists for Teachers Program

Shayla Proctor of Deep Run Elementary School is the grand prize winner for their ninth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program.

news

Ravens, Socios Honor Local Firehouses To Kick Off New Partnership

The Ravens announced a new partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

news

Press Release: BALTIMORE COUNTY BREAKS GROUND ON DESTINATION PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising