50 Words Or Less: What We've Learned This Week About Todd Monken 

Monken uses the run to tee up shots, particularly play-action, an area where the Ravens struggled last season. "Just because he wants to run the football and find some balance doesn't mean he doesn't have the ability or the mindset to be super aggressive in the pass game," Zeier said.

NFL offense these days is largely about creating advantageous matchups, often with pre-snap motion. The Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win was case in point. "When you've got tight ends that have the ability to move around in formations and create matchup problems, he's an expert in doing that," Zeier said.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers put up 942 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last year, leading the Bulldogs. Mark Andrews' numbers dipped after a historic 2021 season. It would not be at all surprising to see those stats rebound in 2023.