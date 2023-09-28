Todd Monken Wants Offense to Get Its 'Mojo' Back

With their new offense a work in progress, the Ravens are trying to stay patient as they seek more production.

During their 22-19 overtime loss to Indianapolis in Week 3, the Ravens were held scoreless on their final four possessions. Now they're preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Browns, who have the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense allowing just 163.7 yards and 10.7 points per game.

Facing Cleveland should give the Ravens a solid indicator of where their offense stands as they continue to evolve in Todd Monken's first season as offensive coordinator. Monken sees things that he likes, like the Ravens putting together touchdown drives on their opening possession in two straight games. However, he's looking for fewer turnovers and more consistency as the Ravens chase improvement.

"You don't want to overreact, but you don't want to just scrub it under the rug," Monken said. "It was just a week ago we went to the Bengals and played really well and functioned at a really high level on the road.

"We have it in us. How do we carry that week to week? How do we install it, gameplan it the right way so our guys understand what to expect? Two weeks in a row we've taken the opening drive and gone down and scored. We just never got that mojo back."

The Ravens didn't take care of the football well enough against the Colts, fumbling four times and losing two of them. That's been a point of emphasis this week.

Cleveland has given up the fewest first downs in the NFL, so sustaining drives against the Browns will take detailed execution. Monken said staying out of long-yardage situations will be key against Cleveland.