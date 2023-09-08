Cover Story: The Evolution of Todd Monken

There will be a lot of attention on the Ravens' offense this season. There will be plenty of dissection and opinions about Monken's scheme and play-calling after every game. That's just the way it works.

"Inevitably, installing a new offense with some new receivers being brought in, there's going to be some growing pains," predicted Fitzpatrick, who will be in the analyst booth for Amazon Prime Video when the Ravens play the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 11.

"The Ravens have a good defense and the ultimate get-out-of-jail-free card, which is when things break down, Lamar's going to be able to get them out of trouble. Whether it's scrambling around and throwing the ball downfield, or scrambling around and making great runs, those things are going to buy a little bit of patience and they'll be able to still have success as this team is learning and growing in this new offense. But when you look at their offense and adding Odell and adding Zay Flowers and getting healthier, this is a very scary offense."

Monken's family will be watching, and they'll have their input, too.

"I keep waiting for the headset," Terri said. "Poor guy, I'll get him after a game and I'm always going to ask, 'Why not here? Why didn't you do this play? Why up the middle again?' He's like, 'Can't you just say I'm great and great win, and not dissect it?' I'm like, 'Well you do, so what do you think I'm used to?'"

"They're going to love playing for him," Jeff said. "The city of Baltimore and Ravens fans are going to love the offense. It will be fun to watch, entertaining to watch, but it's also going to be very productive."

Most importantly, Ravens players feel confident .

"I love him," Dobbins said. "I think it's going to be a very good year with him. You'll see."