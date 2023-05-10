Todd Monken Talks About His New Sugared Up Offense 

Ravens players already have their Monken playbook. Though he's not in attendance at football school, Lamar Jackson said "from what I've seen, it looks different. I'm liking it so far." Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who is coming back from last year's foot injury, likes what he sees too.

"It's been great," Duvernay said. "Learning from him [Monken], hearing him talk, [him] leading us, it's been great. I think this year will be big for a lot of us, and yes, we're all excited about the offense."

As more players arrive for workouts during the coming weeks, plans for the offense will take shape even more. Monken said the players who were in town were benefiting from the time together, as were the coaches. Building out the offense is a gradual process that will continue throughout the spring and summer.

"It's early because we've only really been on the field now [for] a week and a half, so we're just in the infant stages of doing some of that," Monken said. "In terms of the installs, game dictates tempo, players dictate tempo. So, as we move forward, we'll have a better idea in terms of where that presents itself for us.