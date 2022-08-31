Reports: Tony Jefferson to Sign With Giants

Aug 31, 2022 at 05:10 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083122-Jefferson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Tony Jefferson

Instead of playing for the Ravens this season, Tony Jefferson could be facing them.

The veteran safety will be signing with the Giants' practice squad after being released by the Ravens this week, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

As a vested veteran, Jefferson did not have to clear waivers and apparently elected to go to the Giants, where he will reunite with Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale, who was the Ravens' DC for four years (2018-21).

The Ravens visit the Giants in Week 6, meaning Jefferson could match up against his former teammates this season.

A favorite of teammates and coaches, the 30-year-old Jefferson spent three seasons with Baltimore (2017-19) and became one of the team's defensive leaders before his career was interrupted by a season-ending knee injury in 2019. After four surgeries and extended rehab, Jefferson returned to the 49ers' practice squad in 2021, then joined the Ravens' practice squad late last season.

Jefferson had a solid preseason with the Ravens, but they are extremely deep at safety with Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, 14th-overall pick Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone, while cornerback Brandon Stephens can also swing to safety.

"Obviously, I want to be a Raven, but I understand the technicalities that go with everything and all that," Jefferson said after the preseason finale. "So, either way it goes, I just was happy I was able to be back here with my family, basically. If things don't work out, then Raven for Life."

Outside linebacker Chuck Wiley will also reportedly sign with the Giants practice squad after spending the preseason with Baltimore. Neither he or Jefferson are part of the Giants' practice squad they've already announced. Former Ravens wide receiver Jaylon Moore was released and re-signed to the Giants' practice squad, however.

