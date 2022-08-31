Reports: Tony Jefferson to Sign With Giants

The Ravens visit the Giants in Week 6, meaning Jefferson could match up against his former teammates this season.

A favorite of teammates and coaches, the 30-year-old Jefferson spent three seasons with Baltimore (2017-19) and became one of the team's defensive leaders before his career was interrupted by a season-ending knee injury in 2019. After four surgeries and extended rehab, Jefferson returned to the 49ers' practice squad in 2021, then joined the Ravens' practice squad late last season.

Jefferson had a solid preseason with the Ravens, but they are extremely deep at safety with Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, 14th-overall pick Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone, while cornerback Brandon Stephens can also swing to safety.