Tony Shermeyer Named Ravens High School Coach of the Year

Tony Shermeyer, head football coach at Century High School, has been named the 2008 Ravens High School Coach of the Year. Presented by Toyota, this is the 12th year of the Ravens' award program that honors Baltimore-area high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their athletes.

Shermeyer led Century to a 12-1 record this fall, the team's first winning season in its seven-year history. Headed into the 2008 season, the Knights had a combined 17-43 record. For a team that had never won three in row, it was an amazing feat to win 12 straight, earn the Class 2A West regional title and get to the state semi-finals. Century's only loss came in the semi-finals against eventual state champion River Hill.

Shermeyer initially earned the Ravens High School Coach of the Week honor in Week 3, when his Knights defeated Frederick, 53-13.

Each of the season's Ravens High School Coach of the Week winners was present at the Ravens – Steelers game on Dec. 14 for the naming of the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

A panel of area high school experts selected the coach of the week and year. The weekly recipients received the following:

A $2,000 donation to the school's football program

An award certificate signed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Gene Washington, the NFL's Director of Football Development

A specially-designed hat

As the 2008 Ravens High School Coach of the Year, Tony Shermeyer received an additional $4,000 donation towards Century's football program.

The Ravens High School Coach of the Year Award has been a fixture in youth athletics since 1997. Previous recipients include Augie Waibel of Poly (1997), Nick Arminio of Eastern Technical (1998), Pete Pompey of Edmondson-Westside (1999), Dominic Damico of McDonogh (2000), Steve Turnbaugh of Hereford (2001), Dave Eubank of Dundalk (2002), Gene Brown of South Carroll (2003), Ben Eaton of Dunbar (2004), Brad Wilson of Westminster (2005), Dante Jones of Edmondson-Westside (2006) and Lawrence Smith of Dunbar (2007).