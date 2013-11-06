Top 10 Highlights From Season's First Half

The first eight games of the season are in the books, so let's take a look back at some of the memorable highlights so far.
Here are the top 10 highlights of the first half of the 2013 season.
10. Jameel McClain's First Tackle
The first tackle of McClain's season came in the Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McClain made the tackle on a punt return after a 10-month recovery from a spinal cord contusion. The tackle looks like an ordinary football play, but given the fact that McClain was told he would never play football again, it meant much more to the veteran linebacker who fought his way back to the field.
9. Vonta Leach Opens Season With Touchdown
The Ravens opened the season with an early touchdown to Vonta Leach. The 2-yard catch in the flat gave the Ravens an early lead against Denver, and was the first touchdown of the NFL's 2013 season. The Broncos quickly responded after halftime and ended up winning the opener 49-27.
8. Marlon Brown's 5-Yard Touchdown vs. Browns
The undrafted rookie wide receiver made the roster after an impressive training camp and preseason, and then came through with the biggest play of his professional career up to that point in Week 2. Brown caught a pass on a crossing route from Joe Flacco, and dove into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Ravens in a good spot for the win.
7. Torrey Smith's 74-Yard Reception
The Ravens were trying to mount a fourth-quarter comeback against the Buffalo Bills when Flacco hit Smith on a deep bomb over the middle. Smith beat his defender to make the catch, but ended up getting brought down on a shoestring tackle by safety Aaron Williams to prevent the touchdown. The Ravens had to settle for a field goal on the drive and dropped the game to the Bills,23-20.
6. Jimmy Smith Picks Off Aaron Rodgers
The third-year cornerback used his size and athleticism to win a jump ball over Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson. Smith ran with Nelson step-for-step down the sideline and timed his jump perfectly to haul in his first interception of the season, and third of his career.
5. Jacoby Jones' First Touchdown
After spending most of the first five weeks sidelined with a knee injury, Jones returned to the field against the Packers and came up with an impressive fourth-quarter touchdown. The speedy wideout beat the coverage and then caught a perfect pass from Flacco in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard score. Jones also did a nice job of keeping two feet in bounds.
4. Marlon Brown's 19-Yard Touchdown at Browns
The Ravens offense turned to the rookie receiver just before halftime in Week 9 meeting in Cleveland. He caught an out route from Flacco near the sidelines, then turned upfield and dove into the end zone for the touchdown. The score was the first of Brown's two touchdowns on the game, and he leads the Ravens with five on the year.
3. Daryl Smith's Pick Six vs. Texans
The Ravens needed a spark in the first half of the Week 3 matchup against the Texans. The offense had struggled and they were facing a three-point deficit late in the second quarter. That's when Smith stepped in front of a pass from quarterback Matt Schaub and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, giving the Ravens a lead they would never relinquish.
2. Dallas Clark's One-Handed Touchdown
The Ravens were trying to mount a late comeback attempt against the Packers when Flacco connected with Clark for an 18-yard touchdown. Clark hauled in the catch with one hand and also absorbed a hit from the defender to hold onto the football. It was an impressive score, but the Ravens still ended up falling to the* *Packers, 19-17.
1. Tandon Doss 82-Yard Punt Return
The Ravens had a four-point lead over the Houston Texans and looked ready to head into halftime with the score set at 10-6. That's when* *Doss fielded a booming punt deep in his own territory, then weaved through a group of defenders to find the open field. Once Doss found a seam, he cut upfield and tight-roped along the sidelines in front of Ring of Honor inductee Ray Lewis for the touchdown.