Top 10 Highlights From Season's First Half

The first eight games of the season are in the books, so let's take a look back at some of the memorable highlights so far.

The first tackle of McClain's season came in the Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McClain made the tackle on a punt return after a 10-month recovery from a spinal cord contusion. The tackle looks like an ordinary football play, but given the fact that McClain was told he would never play football again, it meant much more to the veteran linebacker who fought his way back to the field.