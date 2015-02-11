Top 14 Plays Of 2014

No. 1:Smith Explodes Onto Scene
No. 2: Flacco Throws 5 TDs In Tampa
No. 3: Upshaw Crushes Roethlisberger
**No. 4: Haloti Ngata Picks Off Big Ben
No. 5: Steve Smith Gets Revenge vs. Panthers
**
No. 6: Terrell Suggs' Thighmaster Catch
No. 7: Suggs Sacks Ryan For Safety
No. 8: Ngata's Stip-Sack On Dalton
No. 9: Will Hill's Pick-Six In New Orleans
No. 10: Ravens Demolish Big Ben In Playoffs
**No.11 Justin Forsett's Speedy 4th-Down TD
**
**No. 12: Torrey Smith's MONSTER 53-Yard Catch Sets Up Playoff-Clinching Touchdown
**
**No 13: Terrence Brooks CRUSHES A Titan
**
**No. 14: Torrey Smith's One-Handed Grab
**