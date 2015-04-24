Top 5 Pass Rushers That Fit The Ravens





The Ravens are coming off a season where they ranked second in the NFL in total sacks (49).

They already have top edge rushers in Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil, but Owner Steve Bisciotti said earlier this month that he still liked the idea of taking a pass rusher with the No. 26 pick. Baltimore is looking to replace outside linebacker Pernell McPhee who signed a big deal with Chicago in free agency, and the draft could provide some talented options.

Here are five pass rushers who may make sense in Baltimore:

Randy Gregory, NebraskaJunior, 6-foot-6, 240 pounds 2014 Stats:54 tackles, 7 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumbleProjected Round:1st

Scouting Report:Gregory is a true fit as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme like the Ravens use. Despite dealing with a knee injury last year that held him out of two games, Gregory still led Nebraska in sacks last season. Gregory is one of the draft's top pass rushers, but his stock took a hit when he failed a drug test at the combine. The Ravens have done their due diligence on Gregory's background, which includes bringing him to Baltimore for a pre-draft visit.