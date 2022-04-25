Around the AFC North: Top Draft Needs for Ravens Division Rivals

Pittsburgh Steelers: Which Quarterback Do They Prefer, and Will They Trade Up to Get Him?

No quarterback in the 2022 draft class is considered a can't-miss prospect.

That leaves Pittsburgh with an intriguing decision as the only AFC North team without an established starting quarterback. Holding the 20th pick, will the Steelers wait and hope that Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh or Malik Willis of Liberty, or Matt Corral of Mississippi falls to them? Or do they like one of those quarterbacks enough to trade up?

An overwhelming majority of mock drafts have Pittsburgh taking a quarterback, but opinions vary on which one they will take.

In his mock draft released Monday, Peter King of NBC Sports has the Steelers staying at No. 20 and taking Pickett. He also predicts Pickett will be the only quarterback taken in the first round.

On why the Steelers may choose Pickett over Willis, King wrote, "it's a gut feeling more than anything else … but I've heard the Steelers think Pickett's more likely to succeed as a pro."

ESPN's Todd McShay is also hearing that no quarterback will be taken before the Steelers draft at No. 20. However, McShay believes Pittsburgh likes Willis.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com adds more intrigue to the Steelers' decision in his latest mock draft, writing that Pittsburgh will trade up to No. 12 to draft Corral after the Falcons take Willis at No. 8.

"Most evaluate Corral based on the offense he ran at Ole Miss, but he's not limited to the types of throws he was asked to make in that system," Reuter wrote. "His quick release, mobility and toughness give him a chance to excel in a revamped offense brought to bear by Steelers coordinator Matt Canada in 2022."