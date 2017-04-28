Top Players Available For Ravens On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2017 at 05:08 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

28_Day2Players_news.jpg


The Ravens solidified their secondary Thursday night with the addition of Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round of the NFL Draft.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome will now go to work addressing other needs on the roster. With three picks Friday night (Nos. 47, 74 and 78), Newsome has valuable draft capital to plug holes on both sides of the ball.

Here are some of the top players still available at key positions of need:

Wide Receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster, USCThe productive USC receiver slipped out of the first round over concerns about his speed. But he compares himself to former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin, who also fell to the second round because of his speed.

Zay Jones, East CarolinaJones put up huge numbers in college and caught the attention of NFL teams by shining at the Senior Bowl.

Curtis Samuel, Ohio StateThe versatile weapon played all over the field at Ohio State, and he brings big-play potential with fantastic speed and elusiveness.

Cooper Kupp, Eastern WashingtonKupp put up 6,464 receiving yards in college, the most in Football Championship Subdivision history. He's a big target who would give the Ravens a valuable element to their receiving group.

Offensive Line

Cam Robinson, AlabamaRobinson was a popular projection to the Ravens at No. 16, but now they may have a chance to get one of the draft's best offensive lineman on the second day.

Forrest Lamp, Western KentuckySome analysts also had Lamp mocked to the Ravens in the first round. The small-school prospect has the versatility to play all over the offensive line.

Dion Dawkins, TempleDawkins was a quality starter at left tackle for Temple, but some analysts believe he projects better as a guard at the NFL level.

Taylor Moton, Western MichiganMoton was a stellar right guard and right tackle in his college career, and he could fill the spot vacated by Rick Wagner in free agency.

Pass Rusher

DeMarcus Walker, Florida StateWalker has a knack for getting after quarterbacks, and he put up 28.5 sacks in his college career.

Tim Williams, AlabamaRavens Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the combine that the Ravens would consider Williams with the No. 16 pick. They passed on him in the first round, but may have a chance to nab him Friday.

Carl Lawson, AuburnLawson struggled to stay on the field his first two college seasons, but he broke out last year by putting up nine sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

Tyus Bowser, HoustonThe former college basketball player is an explosive athlete, and he showed that by collecting 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in eight games last season.

