Top Players Available For Ravens On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

Curtis Samuel, Ohio StateThe versatile weapon played all over the field at Ohio State, and he brings big-play potential with fantastic speed and elusiveness.

Cooper Kupp, Eastern WashingtonKupp put up 6,464 receiving yards in college, the most in Football Championship Subdivision history. He's a big target who would give the Ravens a valuable element to their receiving group.

Offensive Line

Cam Robinson, AlabamaRobinson was a popular projection to the Ravens at No. 16, but now they may have a chance to get one of the draft's best offensive lineman on the second day.

Forrest Lamp, Western KentuckySome analysts also had Lamp mocked to the Ravens in the first round. The small-school prospect has the versatility to play all over the offensive line.

Dion Dawkins, TempleDawkins was a quality starter at left tackle for Temple, but some analysts believe he projects better as a guard at the NFL level.

Taylor Moton, Western MichiganMoton was a stellar right guard and right tackle in his college career, and he could fill the spot vacated by Rick Wagner in free agency.

Pass Rusher

DeMarcus Walker, Florida StateWalker has a knack for getting after quarterbacks, and he put up 28.5 sacks in his college career.

Tim Williams, AlabamaRavens Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the combine that the Ravens would consider Williams with the No. 16 pick. They passed on him in the first round, but may have a chance to nab him Friday.

Carl Lawson, AuburnLawson struggled to stay on the field his first two college seasons, but he broke out last year by putting up nine sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.