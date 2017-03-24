Top Receiver Prospect Corey Davis Already Has A Flacco Connection

Mar 24, 2017 at 07:43 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

24_FlaccoDavis_news.jpg


One of the top wide receiver prospects in this year's class already has a Flacco connection.

Upcoming first-round pick Corey Davis caught passes from Joe Flacco's young brother, Tom Flacco, for two years in college at Western Michigan.

Tom wasn't the starter, and he's completed just 10 of 13 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown as a dual-threat backup, but there's still some familiarity.

"He's a great player, he has a great arm," Davis said of Tom Flacco. "He's a little bit different than his brother though."

Joe is six inches taller and 45 pounds heavier than Tom, who is the youngest of six siblings. While Joe is a pocket gunslinger, Tom is a scrambler.

So, what would it be like to play with big bro? Davis certainly wasn't opposed to the idea.

"I mean, he's a great quarterback," Davis said. "Great arm. Very smart. I like the way he plays; I like their offense. Playing with him, I wouldn't be mad."

Davis is in contention with Clemson's Mike Williams and Washington's John Ross to be the first wide receiver off the board. Davis is projected as a mid- first-round pick, though he hasn't been tabbed to the Ravens in recent national mock drafts. He was in a seven-round mock on Baltimore Beatdown.

The Western Michigan product has great size at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, and put up huge production in the MAC. He topped 1,400 receiving yards each of the past three seasons and scored 52 career touchdowns in his four seasons.

The knock on Davis is that he didn't face college football's top competition on a weekly basis. Then again, neither did Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played at Central Michigan.

"The adversity he faced and everything he overcame, it gives people like me a lot of hope. It's someone who I look up to," Davis said of Brown. "I know a lot of scouts and other players think my level of competition wasn't serious playing in the MAC, but I think I can play with the best."

Davis didn't run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine because of two torn ligaments in his ankle. He did also not run at his pro day on March 15. That leaves some questions about his speed, but Davis doesn't think it should hurt his stock.

"I don't think it should because my game tape isn't too shabby," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

