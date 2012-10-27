 Skip to main content
Advertising

Top Surprises Heading Into Bye Weekend

Oct 27, 2012 at 05:52 AM
27_Surprises_news.jpg


Preseason predictions are fun. But they're often not accurate.

As the Ravens head into their bye, here's a look at some of the top surprises of this season so far:

Terrell Suggs' returnThe question before the season started was whether Suggs would return at all this year. He seemed to be on the optimistic side by targeting November, but Suggs even beat his own projection and returned just more than five months after having surgery. Suggs came back as soon as he possibly could following a six-week stint on the physically unable to perform list. His speedy recovery – and high level of play after returning – has been one of the biggest shockers around the NFL.

The performance of Justin TuckerTucker pulled off the biggest surprise in training camp, unseating veteran kicker Billy Cundiff. And while fans and media witnessed his big and accurate right foot throughout camp, few probably thought he would get off to such a strong start this season. Tucker has missed just one of his 15 attempts and has already set the team record for most 50-plus yard field goals in a season and tied the franchise record for the longest successful attempt (54 yards).

How far the defense has fallen so quicklyIt was expected that the Ravens defense would have some troubles at the outset considering its reigning Defensive Player of the Year was out. But the fall to 26th in the NFL in average yards allowed per game (400), is drastic. The defense ranked third in the league last year in total defense. The unit has really struggled against the run (142.9 yards per game), an area where it has long prided itself on being one of the league's best.

Secondary not among the league's bestThe problems against the run are more understandable considering Suggs was out and the front seven lost Jarret Johnson and Cory Redding. But the pass defense was predicted to be the unit's backbone. Cornerback Lardarius Webb said in April that the Ravens have the best secondary in the league. But Cary Williams and Jimmy Smith have both struggled at times and Webb's now out for the year. Safeties Ed Reed and Bernard Pollard had three interceptions combined in the first two games and none since. The pass defense ranks 23rd in the league (257.1 yards per game).

The number of injuries to key playersBesides Suggs being out, the Ravens were relatively healthy for the first several weeks of the season. Their injury report was far shorter than their peers'. Then injuries came in bunches. Haloti Ngata suffered knee and shoulder injuries. Safety Ed Reed hurt his shoulder, then came out last week with a rib contusion. In one game, Webb went down with a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament and linebacker Ray Lewis suffered a torn triceps. Suggs, Ngata, Reed, Webb and Lewis are perhaps the team's top five defenders.

Offense didn't cure its inconsistency issuesPundits touted the progress of the offense this preseason, as quarterback Joe Flacco and his weapons had a year of growth under their belt and were virtually unchanged. While the offense and its newfound hurry-up style has excelled at home, it has struggled mightily on the road. It's the same complaint critics had of Flacco and the offense last season. The road woes continue as the Ravens have scored 129 points at home and just 55 on the road in one fewer game. Flacco has been very hot and cold at home and on the road, which has marred his predicted leap forward this year.

Emergence of rookie Kelechi OsemeleThe second-round pick has made an immediate impact. After essentially beating out Bryant McKinnie in training camp, Osemele has started every game on the right side and held up well. He had tough games against Cleveland and in Kansas City, but has rebounded with back-to-back strong performance in which he's allowed just one quarterback hit and hurry combined. The Iowa State mauler showed his grittiness in Houston by returning after what looked to be a serious ankle injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Next Step

Lamar Jackson's development was the most important part of 2023, but the Chiefs loss highlighted one area for specific improvement. It's next man up, particularly on defense, but trust has been earned.
news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Even More Involved in Offensive Setup

Head Coach John Harbaugh is excited for the strides the offense can make in Year 2 with Todd Monken.
news

Ravens Envision a Bigger Role for Rashod Bateman Next Year

General Manager Eric DeCosta is excited about the future of the Ravens' receiving corps next season.
news

John Harbaugh Talks About Lack of Runs in AFC Championship Loss

Head Coach John Harbaugh said a big part of the gameplan were RPOs and other run-pass options.
news

5 Things to Know About Zach Orr

The Ravens' new defensive coordinator is a former linebacker whose playing career ended prematurely.
news

Mark Andrews Stepped Up to Help During In-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens TE Mark Andrews may have helped to save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Mike Macdonald Leaves for Seahawks

The Ravens will look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't the Ravens Run More Against the Chiefs?

What's the plan at defensive coordinator if Mike Macdonald leaves? Why do the Ravens keep falling short in critical moments? What are the building blocks for 2024?
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising