Top WR Prospect Devin Funchess Shows Off Dunking Ability

Feb 23, 2015 at 07:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

23_DevinFunchess_news.jpg


As the Ravens scour the wide receiver market heading into this year's draft, adding a big receiver who can win one-on-one battles is an attractive possibility.

Michigan's Devin Funchess fits into that category, and the big pass catcher gave NFL scouts some additional evidence of his overall athleticism leading up to the NFL combine. Funchess recently posted an impressive Instagram video of his dunking ability on the basketball court – his head gets above the 10-foot rim in the video – showing that he'll probably have no problem leaping over defensive backs at the next level.

Funchess posted the video after the NBA's slam dunk contest, and he told reporters at the combine that he thought he could have held his own against the NBA's best.

"I felt like I could have been in the dunk contest," Funchess said. "I did that dunk like a week before the dunk contest. And I just wanted to put it up, so I just put it up."

Funchess, 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds, might have a case for himself on the basketball court. He said that Michigan's basketball coach John Beilein even tried to convince him to give hoops a try after seeing him play some pickup ball in college.

"He tried to get me when I was a freshman. He kind of saw me in the gym one day, he tried to get me on the team," Funchess said. "I think he was serious."

Funchess decided to stick with football, and that decision worked out well. He caught 62 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns last year, and is considered a late first, early second-round pick.

He's been a popular selection for the Ravens in the early mock drafts.

A big question for Funchess is whether he will play receiver or tight end in the NFL. He played both spots at Michigan, and teams have questioned him about where he expects to play at the pro level. Funchess downplayed the question, and instead pointed to his big-play ability as evidence that he could fit wherever NFL teams need him.

"I consider myself as a ball player," he said. "I'm just a big, athletic body that they can just throw the ball up to and go get it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Set to Face 'Very Talented' Kenny Pickett

Game could come down to stopping the run and running the ball. The Ravens are very aware that they've lost four straight to the Steelers. Jalyn Armour-Davis is done for the year.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

news

Mailbag: How Can the Ravens Jump Start Their Offense?

Why did the Ravens offense operate differently with Tyler Huntley? Who will the Ravens lean on a at wide receiver? What's up with the left tackle shuffle?

news

Late for Work 12/7: Why the Ravens Won't Fade Down the Stretch Like Last Year

How the offense could change under Tyler Huntley. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says the Ravens are a 'great dance partner.'

news

Power Rankings: Little Movement for Ravens as Bengals Surge

Much like the Ravens offense as of late, the team has been stuck in neutral in the power rankings.

news

Ravens Sign DeSean Jackson to 53-Man Roster

The veteran wide receiver reached the maximum three practice squad elevations for gameday.

news

Ravens Eye View: Looking at Tyler Huntley's Efficient Day vs. Broncos

Tyler Huntley completed 27 passes by taking what the Broncos defense was giving him and throwing with good anticipation and timing.

news

Chuck Clark Is Ravens 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Veteran safety Chuck Clark, an advocate for youth sports and one of the Ravens' most respected players, is the team's 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

news

Late for Work 12/6: How the Ravens Made History With Win Over Broncos

Greg Roman is praised for maximizing Tyler Huntley's strengths. The latest on Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens earn high marks for their use of analytics.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson is 'Week to Week' Following MRI

Head Coach John Harbaugh called quarterback Lamar Jackson's status 'week to week' following his knee injury suffered against the Broncos.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Back Joe Burrow for MVP After He Tops Patrick Mahomes Again

The Steelers will take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's rivalry game against the Ravens. Deshaun Watson looks rusty and struggles, but the Browns win in his debut.

news

Ravens to Face Browns on Saturday in Week 15

Baltimore will face AFC North rival Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL has announced.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising