Top WR Prospect Devin Funchess Shows Off Dunking Ability

Funchess posted the video after the NBA's slam dunk contest, and he told reporters at the combine that he thought he could have held his own against the NBA's best.

"I felt like I could have been in the dunk contest," Funchess said. "I did that dunk like a week before the dunk contest. And I just wanted to put it up, so I just put it up."

Funchess, 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds, might have a case for himself on the basketball court. He said that Michigan's basketball coach John Beilein even tried to convince him to give hoops a try after seeing him play some pickup ball in college.

"He tried to get me when I was a freshman. He kind of saw me in the gym one day, he tried to get me on the team," Funchess said. "I think he was serious."

Funchess decided to stick with football, and that decision worked out well. He caught 62 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns last year, and is considered a late first, early second-round pick.

He's been a popular selection for the Ravens in the early mock drafts.

A big question for Funchess is whether he will play receiver or tight end in the NFL. He played both spots at Michigan, and teams have questioned him about where he expects to play at the pro level. Funchess downplayed the question, and instead pointed to his big-play ability as evidence that he could fit wherever NFL teams need him.