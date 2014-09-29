Torrey Smith Answers Criticism





Just looking at the number of his receptions doesn't tell the entire story for Smith, as he's been incredibly productive at drawing penalties from opposing defenders. Smith has drawn five pass interference or holding calls this year, and forced a pair of those penalties Sunday.

The 20-yard pass interference penalty set up his touchdown catch a few plays later.

"I told him, I said, 'You might be leading the league in drawing big pass interference penalties. Is that a bad thing? That's a play made,'" Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He didn't really want to hear it, but he came back and made the next play, so it was good."

Drawing the pass interference penalties has cut into Smith's production early this year, but Smith didn't want to get caught up in looking at his individual numbers.

"If [pass interference] counted as points, we probably would have won by 100," he said. ""It happens every game which is frustrating for me individually, but it's great that we continue to move the ball. And we miss out on opportunities often times when that happens, but just got to keep on working."

The quiet start to the season has been unexpected for Smith, as he's coming off a season where he topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. His opportunities have been limited in the first four games, but Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak have stressed that Smith could have big plays at any point.