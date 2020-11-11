Torrey Smith, Calais Campbell Announce Community Projects

Smith was always passionate about giving back to Baltimore during his five seasons as a wide receiver with the Ravens (2011-14), and that commitment has continued since his retirement from the NFL in 2019. The Smiths have made the Baltimore area their home and are dedicated to having an impact.

"We're responsible now for running the programming at the Hilton Rec center in partnership with Baltimore Rec & Parks," Smith said. "It's something that I'm not going to lie, we're a little nervous about, but we're excited about the responsibility to help others and beings hands on with the community, helping to change neighborhood one family and one individual at a time."

"Torrey and I became adults in this city and we grew to love the community and the people in it, and we really believe that there's so much potential here in Baltimore," Chanel Smith said. "We can't wait to get started."