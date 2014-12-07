Torrey Smith, Justin Forsett Both Active





The Ravens will have two of their biggest offensive weapons Sunday against Miami.

Running back Justin Forsett and wide receiver Torrey Smith are both active. Forsett (knee) entered the game as questionable. Smith (knee) was probable after missing two days of practice.

It will be interesting to see what kind of workload each player gets during the course of the game.

Forsett is looking for his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game. No Ravens player has accomplished that since Jamal Lewis in 2003. Smith has been the Ravens' most productive receiver recently and has seven touchdowns in as many games.

With Haloti Ngata suspended the Ravens are giving Terrence Cody his first action of the season. Cody underwent offseason hip surgery, but was kept on the sideline once he was healthy and eligible to play.

Defensive end DeAngelo Tyson, who some thought would be in the mix to help replace Ngata, is inactive for the fourth straight game.

Cornerback Asa Jackson will play his first game since injuring his toe in Week 5 and being placed on injured reserve with the designation to return. Jackson was moved to the 53-man roster Saturday.

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro continues to sit out due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Oct. 26. It will be the sixth game he's missed.

Rookie tight end Crockett Gillmore (back), will miss his first game of the season and will be replaced by Phillip Supernaw, who was brought up to the active roster this week.

The Ravens' other inactives are rookie safety Terrence Brooks, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, guard/center Gino Gradkowski and guard/tackle Jah Reid. Brooks didn't play at all on defense last week and is now inactive.

Miami's most notable scratch is starting cornerback Cortland Finnegan, a scrappy veteran.