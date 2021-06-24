Torrey Smith Launches Leadership Academy in West Baltimore

Smith and is wife are directing the academy with another former NFL player, Aaron Maybin, a Baltimore native who understands the importance of giving positive guidance to the city's youth. An artist and social activist, Maybin loves the buzz being generated by a program investing in Baltimore's future leaders. The academy's curriculum consists of reading and math, leadership workshops, social/emotional learning and a community service project.

"Nothing like this ever existed when I was a kid, not in this neighborhood," Maybin said. "Not in my immediate proximity. Our rec centers weren't open by and large. Most of the ones that were open had no kind of programming like what we're offering.

"It goes a long way to show how far we've come, that programming like this not only exits now, but people like myself and Torrey can be at the forefront of creating it. It pushes back against that narrative, that people in communities like ours in Baltimore aren't doing all that's necessary to change and fix the problems that exist."

The Smiths and Maybin have been doing community work for years, and their experience and connections helped form the vision for the leadership academy. The Hilton Recreation Center had been closed for about 12 years and needed renovations, but Smith saw the potential.