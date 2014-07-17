Torrey Smith's Papa John's Commercial Bloopers

Torrey Smith is really fast, so fast that he can't quite catch up with his own words.

The beloved Ravens wide receiver was having a devil of a time getting his lines right for a Papa John's commercial he shot at M&T Bank Stadium in June, which will begin airing this fall.

Some of the best moments, including a kid giving a great "womp, womp" when Smith kept messing up, were packaged in a blooper reel for fans to enjoy.

The commercial is to promote the second year of Papa John's Torrey Smith Special. Last year, it raised $20,000 for the Torrey Smith Foundation, which has a mission to better the lives of Baltimore-area youth by providing educational support, opportunities and resources.

To help Torrey with the line he was trying to articulate in the video: $1 from every order of the Torrey Smith Special is donated to the Torrey Smith Foundation.