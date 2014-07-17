Torrey Smith's Papa John's Commercial Bloopers

Jul 17, 2014 at 06:05 AM

Torrey Smith is really fast, so fast that he can't quite catch up with his own words.

The beloved Ravens wide receiver was having a devil of a time getting his lines right for a Papa John's commercial he shot at M&T Bank Stadium in June, which will begin airing this fall.

Some of the best moments, including a kid giving a great "womp, womp" when Smith kept messing up, were packaged in a blooper reel for fans to enjoy.

The commercial is to promote the second year of Papa John's Torrey Smith Special. Last year, it raised $20,000 for the Torrey Smith Foundation, which has a mission to better the lives of Baltimore-area youth by providing educational support, opportunities and resources.

To help Torrey with the line he was trying to articulate in the video: $1 from every order of the Torrey Smith Special is donated to the Torrey Smith Foundation.

See, now was that so hard?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Sammy Watkins Reportedly Meets With Packers

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.

news

What Mink Thinks: Why This Could Be the Year to Trade Up

The Ravens may be the on the cusp of filling one of their big needs with a super talent in the first round.

news

List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Ravens have 10 draft picks, including nine in the first four rounds. Here is the full list and top needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Ravens Will Likely Ride Third Wave; Best Free Agents Still Available

The Ravens have found success filling holes after the draft and expect to do so again this offseason.

news

Mailbag: Exploring Ravens' Options at Inside Linebacker After Bobby Wagner

What shocking position could the Ravens make a first-round pick at this year? What's going on with DK Metcalf?

news

Ravens Want 'Big Guys' at Center, See Good Depth in Draft

The Ravens could take a mid-round center in this year's draft after Bradley Bozeman departed in free agency.

news

Ravens 'Definitely Concerned' About Cornerback Depth, Need Instant Draft Hit

The Ravens have their two starters in place, but know they need to add a lot more to the cornerback group. Here's what they said about a couple top prospects.

news

Why It Could Be a Defensive-Heavy Draft for the Ravens

The Ravens' needs, positions of strength and the way the first round is shaping up leans toward Baltimore going heavy with defensive picks.

news

Ravens 2022 Offseason Schedule

The Ravens' offseason program will be on April 18 and the three-day mandatory minicamp will be in mid-June.

news

50 Words or Less: I Think We Ain't Done Yet

Bobby Wagner would be a fantastic fit in Baltimore. The Ravens continue to be linked to players reportedly making visits.

news

Michael Pierce Had No Hesitation Coming Back to Baltimore

Once the Ravens called, Michael Pierce knew he wanted to come back to Baltimore.

news

Former Ravens Equipment Manager Ed Carroll Recognized in Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is launching the 'Awards of Excellence' program to recognize significant contributors to the game.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising