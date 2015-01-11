Torrey Smith Wants To Re-Sign Before He Hits Market





Wide receiver Torrey Smith's contract expires this offseason, but he doesn't want to be a free agent.

The local University of Maryland product said Sunday after cleaning out his locker that he would like to re-sign with the Ravens before free agency opens on March 10.

"If I had my way, obviously I'd like to get something done beforehand so I can stay here," Smith said. "But I understand this is a business and nothing is guaranteed. I'll let everything play out."

Smith is raising his family in Maryland. He met his wife at the University of Maryland. He is one of the team's fan favorites and has done much outreach in the community.

"For me, it's more like home now," Smith said. "It's tough to leave home at times. Also, it's a great organization. I genuinely love the people here. ... I really love being here."

Smith has had four strong years for the Ravens.

The 2011 second-round pick has started all but two games and been one of the offense's top big-play threats.

Smith's receptions (49) and yards (767) dropped this year after he posted a career-high 65 grabs and 1,128 receiving yards last season. He posted a career-high 11 touchdowns this season, however, up from just four a year ago.

Smith caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. He had three grabs for 62 yards in the divisional loss in Foxborough, including a 35-yard snag that set up a touchdown.

The usually level-headed Smith also was uncharacteristically flagged twice for 15-yard penalties, including one for shoving a defender in the face after a play and another for taunting. He was the player targeted on quarterback Joe Flacco's final deep shot to the end zone, which was intercepted to essentially seal the game.

"I've been saying all year I didn't play the way I wanted to play this year," Smith said. "Was it the worst? No. Was it what I wanted? No."

Smith said he hasn't been thinking about his contract situation all year, but now that the season is over, "you start looking around thinking this could be it."