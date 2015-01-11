Torrey Smith Wants To Re-Sign Before He Hits Market

Jan 11, 2015 at 08:05 AM
11_TorreyContract_news.jpg


Wide receiver Torrey Smith's contract expires this offseason, but he doesn't want to be a free agent. 

The local University of Maryland product said Sunday after cleaning out his locker that he would like to re-sign with the Ravens before free agency opens on March 10.

"If I had my way, obviously I'd like to get something done beforehand so I can stay here," Smith said. "But I understand this is a business and nothing is guaranteed. I'll let everything play out."

Smith is raising his family in Maryland. He met his wife at the University of Maryland. He is one of the team's fan favorites and has done much outreach in the community.

"For me, it's more like home now," Smith said. "It's tough to leave home at times. Also, it's a great organization. I genuinely love the people here. ... I really love being here."

Smith has had four strong years for the Ravens.

The 2011 second-round pick has started all but two games and been one of the offense's top big-play threats.

Smith's receptions (49) and yards (767) dropped this year after he posted a career-high 65 grabs and 1,128 receiving yards last season. He posted a career-high 11 touchdowns this season, however, up from just four a year ago.

Smith caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. He had three grabs for 62 yards in the divisional loss in Foxborough, including a 35-yard snag that set up a touchdown.

The usually level-headed Smith also was uncharacteristically flagged twice for 15-yard penalties, including one for shoving a defender in the face after a play and another for taunting. He was the player targeted on quarterback Joe Flacco's final deep shot to the end zone, which was intercepted to essentially seal the game.

"I've been saying all year I didn't play the way I wanted to play this year," Smith said. "Was it the worst? No. Was it what I wanted? No."

Smith said he hasn't been thinking about his contract situation all year, but now that the season is over, "you start looking around thinking this could be it."

"I feel like I've done some pretty good things since I've been here, and there's still so much more left to do," Smith said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Update on Ravens' Mounting Injuries, Another Addition to IR

Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens' onslaught of injuries are mostly "football plays."
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Colts

Safety Daryl Worley played 90 percent of the defensive snaps with Ar'Darius Washington sidelined.
news

What the Colts Said After Their Overtime Win

Head Coach Shane Steichen talked about setting up Michael Pittman's overtime catch and kicker Matt Gay talks about his big day in front of Justin Tucker.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Loss to Colts

The Ravens found many ways to lose the game. Lamar Jackson's legs weren't enough. The special teams unit needs to work out the kinks.
news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Colts

The Ravens needed a 53-man roster spot so they released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. Jeremiah Moon will play his first game.
news

Patrick Mekari Is the Ravens' 'Invaluable' Sixth Man

Patrick Mekari stepped in at left tackle and shut down one of the game's top defensive ends, Trey Hendrickson. Here's how he does it.
news

50 Words or Less: Thank Goodness Lamar Jackson Is Not a Colt

It's wild to think about what could've been this season.
news

Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Odafe Oweh, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams have all been ruled out.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Feels Ready If Workload Increases

Nelson Agholor is focused on staying ready regardless of how often he's targeted. Mike Macdonald doesn't believe penalties will continue to be an issue for Justin Madubuike. Arthur Maulet's experience playing nickel corner could be needed in Week 3.
news

The Zay Flowers-Lamar Jackson Connection Is Growing Strong

Stingy first-quarter defense is helping the Ravens start fast. Lamar Jackson isn't looking back on Colts' pass during contract negotiations. John Harbaugh said the Patriots' blocked field goal strategy was brilliant. 
news

Anthony Richardson Made Lamar Jackson Feel Old

At the Combine, Anthony Richardson said he envisions himself as a blend of Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton. 
news

Eight Key Absences to Start Colts Week

The Ravens don't have WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Marlon Humphrey and more to start the week.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising