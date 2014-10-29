Torrey Smith Weighs In On Vontaze Burfict's 'Dirty' Play

Oct 29, 2014 at 09:47 AM
29_BurfictTorreyLateHit_news.jpg


Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith was asked about Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict's late hit on him while Smith was bent over in pain with what looked to be a possible concussion.

Smith was injured after colliding with a Bengals player before an Adam "Pacman" Jones* *interception, and clearly wasn't part of the play anymore when Burfict circled back to hit him.

Here's the play:

To borrow Twitter slang, Smith's first reaction was a "smh" (shaking my head).

"My man Burfict, man," he said. "He's a heck of a player. He's a dirty one, too."

The overall dirty play Smith is referring to recently made national headlines when cameras caught Burfict twisting ankles of Panthers players after the play was dead.

But Smith did give Burfict some credit for not hitting him as hard as he could have. The Ravens receiver said it could have been a lot worse.

"He definitely held up," Smith said. "He has some good to him."

A reporter then told Smith that Burfict just had knee surgery. And it was clear that Smith held no grudge.

"Serious knee surgery?" he asked in a concerned voice.

No, just an arthroscopic procedure (Burfict is expected to miss two games).

"I hope he gets well soon," Smith said, bringing on laughter from the media. "In all seriousness."

Smith returned to the game after the freak play and is not on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears he dodged a concussion.

"I'm not playing around with concussions," Smith said.

"I passed my physical test … and they kind of left it up to me. I felt fine, and if I didn't I wouldn't have gone out there for those few plays because I don't want to be 50 years old and not know what's going on with my kids and grandkids. You can't take those things lightly."

