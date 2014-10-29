Torrey Smith Weighs In On Vontaze Burfict's 'Dirty' Play

To borrow Twitter slang, Smith's first reaction was a "smh" (shaking my head).

"My man Burfict, man," he said. "He's a heck of a player. He's a dirty one, too."

The overall dirty play Smith is referring to recently made national headlines when cameras caught Burfict twisting ankles of Panthers players after the play was dead.

But Smith did give Burfict some credit for not hitting him as hard as he could have. The Ravens receiver said it could have been a lot worse.

"He definitely held up," Smith said. "He has some good to him."

A reporter then told Smith that Burfict just had knee surgery. And it was clear that Smith held no grudge.

"Serious knee surgery?" he asked in a concerned voice.

No, just an arthroscopic procedure (Burfict is expected to miss two games).

"I hope he gets well soon," Smith said, bringing on laughter from the media. "In all seriousness."

Smith returned to the game after the freak play and is not on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears he dodged a concussion.

"I'm not playing around with concussions," Smith said.