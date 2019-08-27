Trace McSorley Prepares for Homecoming and Looming Roster Decision

McSorley has improved in each preseason game. He was 9-of-22 for 85 yards and an interception (33.3 quarterback rating) in his debut against the Jaguars. He went 8-of-13 with a touchdown and interception versus the Packers (70.7).

Then McSorley shined last week in Philadelphia, going 19-of-28 for 203 yards and two touchdowns (112.6). He threw a beautiful 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Floyd and pinpointed another nice touchdown toss to Jaleel Scott.

"He's done a good job. It's hard. It's a hard position to operate," Harbaugh said. "I'll say this, too: the preseason is different than the regular season."

Harbaugh cited the example of Ryan Leaf, the No. 2-overall pick of the then San Diego Chargers in 1998. Leaf was "shredding people" in the preseason while facing more simple coverages. Once the regular season started and blitzes came at him, "it was a long year." Harbaugh's brother, Jim, was on that team, but backing up Leaf.

"They should've kept Jim as a starter that year," Harbaugh said with a smile. "I promise you, they're sorry they didn't!"

Asked what he feels he's proven this preseason, McSorley said, "just being able to come in as an offense and as a quarterback, be able to lead the team, move the ball efficiently, get points on the board."

That's McSorley's mission in Washington. He's approaching the homecoming of sorts as "just another game" and keeping his focus on winning the game and making one last pitch that he deserves a roster spot.

Asked whether he feels he's done enough to make the team, McSorley said, "it's kind of hard to say.