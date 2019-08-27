Trace McSorley Prepares for Homecoming and Looming Roster Decision

Aug 27, 2019 at 02:34 PM
082719_McSorley

When he was a kid, Trace McSorley would go to training camp to watch the Washington Redskins practice. He stood on the sideline, just like kids at Ravens training camp, hoping for autographs.

An Ashburn, Va., native, McSorley would occasionally bump into Redskins players – like great, late safety Sean Taylor – around town.

On Thursday night, McSorley will go against his childhood team in a game that could shape the start and direction of his NFL career.

The rookie sixth-round pick out of Penn State has made the most of his increased opportunity to showcase his skills under center after Robert Griffin III suffered a broken finger in his hand early in training camp.

Now will he make the Ravens' 53-man roster? That's still undetermined.

"Trace has definitely, definitely earned the right to be in our plans one way or another, and we'll see how it shakes out," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday. "We don't know. It's a decision that still has to be made. But I think he's done everything he can do, for sure."

The Ravens could simply put McSorley on the 53-man roster, but they generally prefer not to carry three quarterbacks (they did so last year for the first time in a long time). Plus, Harbaugh said Saturday that Griffin is on track to be healthy and ready to go by the regular-season opener, so McSorley would likely be an inactive third quarterback.

By virtue of his increased reps at quarterback, McSorley hasn't had game reps on special teams, which was originally his primary avenue to make the 53-man roster.

Baltimore could also release McSorley and try to sign him back to the practice squad, allowing him to continue his development, but another team could claim him off waivers and put him on their 53-man roster. Has he done enough to warrant that?

There's no question that McSorley's playing style best suits Baltimore's offense, and the Ravens have already invested a lot in him. McSorley's best situation is in Baltimore.

It's all a tricky situation, and one that McSorley said he's trying not to think too much about.

"There's only so much that you can control as a player, and what that is, is what you put out on the field and how you practice, how you play in the game," McSorley said. "All the other stuff are decisions that are outside your control as a player. You just want to come in and do everything you can."

McSorley has improved in each preseason game. He was 9-of-22 for 85 yards and an interception (33.3 quarterback rating) in his debut against the Jaguars. He went 8-of-13 with a touchdown and interception versus the Packers (70.7).

Then McSorley shined last week in Philadelphia, going 19-of-28 for 203 yards and two touchdowns (112.6). He threw a beautiful 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Floyd and pinpointed another nice touchdown toss to Jaleel Scott.

"He's done a good job. It's hard. It's a hard position to operate," Harbaugh said. "I'll say this, too: the preseason is different than the regular season."

Harbaugh cited the example of Ryan Leaf, the No. 2-overall pick of the then San Diego Chargers in 1998. Leaf was "shredding people" in the preseason while facing more simple coverages. Once the regular season started and blitzes came at him, "it was a long year." Harbaugh's brother, Jim, was on that team, but backing up Leaf.

"They should've kept Jim as a starter that year," Harbaugh said with a smile. "I promise you, they're sorry they didn't!"

Asked what he feels he's proven this preseason, McSorley said, "just being able to come in as an offense and as a quarterback, be able to lead the team, move the ball efficiently, get points on the board."

That's McSorley's mission in Washington. He's approaching the homecoming of sorts as "just another game" and keeping his focus on winning the game and making one last pitch that he deserves a roster spot.

Asked whether he feels he's done enough to make the team, McSorley said, "it's kind of hard to say.

"It's a big body of work," he said. "I've just tried to come in and prove every day and take the next step in practice and in games, continue to improve and get better and do everything I can to show the coaches that I want to be here and that I can make a difference here and be on this team."

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Joins Strong Turnout For OTAs

As the Ravens enter their third week of OTAs, quarterback Lamar Jackson is among many veterans working at the team's facility.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Are Helping Marquise Brown Avoid Mark Clayton's Path

One of the Ravens' priorities this offseason is making sure Marquise Brown becomes the player they envisioned.
news

Late for Work 5/25: Lamar Jackson's Odds to Win 2021 MVP Award 

Marlon Humphrey recruits Julio Jones and Lamar Jackson is in on it too. Were the Packers set to draft Rashod Bateman at No. 29? Ronnie Stanley is No. 5 in Pro Football Focus' offensive tackle rankings. ESPN pundit predicts Justin Houston will sign with the Ravens.
news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Is Already a Big Fan of Crabs

Rashod Bateman, who grew up eating some Maryland crabs, dined at local favorite Jimmy's Seafood this weekend.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
news

Late for Work 5/24: Despite Losses, Ravens Defense in Top 5 of Preseason Rankings

Bart Scott says adding Julio Jones would make the Ravens a 'team to be reckoned with.' Peter King ranks Ravens' offseason moves high. A pair of young Ravens are poised for breakout seasons in 2021.
news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions has a long history of making award-winning content and is at it again this year.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Patrick Queen will develop into a defensive cornerstone. How I expect Joe Flacco would react to Hollywood Brown taking his jersey number. An early prediction on Ravens' 2021 win total.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Is Living in a Camper

Remember when Bradley Bozeman and his wife were in an RV? Well, Marlon Humphrey is living that lifestyle while his house is being built.
news

Late for Work 5/21: Ravens An Unlikely Suitor for Julio Jones, But 'Don't Rule Them Out Completely'

Pundit predicts a blowout win for Ravens in Week 1. Bleacher Report says Rashod Bateman is the biggest reason for Ravens fans to be excited about this season. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was starstruck meeting new teammate Joe Flacco.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
Advertising