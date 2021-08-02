Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley Making the Most of Their Opportunity

McSorley joined the Ravens as a sixth-round pick in 2019 and has been the No. 3 quarterback since. He got called into action against Pittsburgh last year when Jackson was out with COVID and Griffin went down. McSorley connected with Marquise Brown on a 70-yard touchdown to keep the short-handed Ravens within striking distance.

So far in training camp, he's also shown great touch and accuracy to all areas of the field. Neither quarterback has thrown an interception during 11-on-11 work thus far.

"You never want to see a teammate get sick or go down for any reason, but whatever opportunities we do get, 'Snoop' [Huntley] and I, and even Kenji [Behar], trying to take advantage of them," McSorley said. "Control all the things we can control, and whatever reps we can get, take advantage of it, because sometimes you don't always get those reps."

Once Jackson comes back, McSorley and Huntley will be back to operating with the second-team offense, battling to see who becomes the top backup. It's too early to say who has the lead, if anybody, but it's going to be one of the more interesting competitions of camp and the preseason.