Trading Back 'Is Always a Possibility' With Ravens

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Ravens are sitting in a sweet spot at No. 22, knowing they can probably trade down a few spots and still draft a top corner.

"They could move down, and the corner I think they could look at is DJ Turner from Michigan," Kiper said during a conference call. "Coached by (Defensive Coordinator) Mike Macdonald at Michigan, ran 4.26 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) at the combine, had a great two years for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. I have him going to the Giants in the first round, but there's no guarantee he's a first-round pick. So if you move down and you're the Ravens, you could look at him in the late first or the early second round."

DeCosta did not dismiss the possibility of trading down during the team's pre-draft media press conference.