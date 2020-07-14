Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 12:00 PM

Training Camp Breakdown: Tight End

Left: TE Nick Boyle; Right: TE Mark Andrews

In the Hunt

  • Mark Andrews, third season
  • Nick Boyle, 6th season
  • Jacob Breeland, undrafted rookie
  • Charles Scraff, 1st season
  • Eli Wolf, undrafted rookie

Projected Starters

Andrews became a Pro Bowl tight end with 64 catches and 852 yards, leading the team with 10 touchdowns receptions. Considering his talent and chemistry with Lamar Jackson, Andrews should once again be a favorite target.

Boyle is a superb blocking tight end and he's coming off his best season as a pass-catcher (31 catches, 321 yards, two touchdowns). Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using multiple tight end formations and that trend will continue. Boyle's blocking is critical to the Ravens' potent running attack, and they will continue to take advantage of his improvement as a receiver.

Best Battle

Undrafted rookies Breeland (Oregon) and Wolf (Georgia) will compete to be the No. 3 tight end. The offseason trade of Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons leaves a clear opportunity. Breeland would have been drafted if not for a season-ending knee injury suffered in October. He had already caught 26 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns through six games. General Manager Eric DeCosta was also excited to sign Wolf, who the Ravens rated a draftable prospect. At least one undrafted rookie has made the 53-man roster for 16 straight years and Head Coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out the possibility of Breeland and Wolf both making the team.

Under the Radar

Andrews certainly isn't a secret around the league, but his potential for even more is being slept on. Will Andrews become the first Ravens tight end to have a 1,000-yard season? His 852 yards receiving in 2019 is more impressive when you consider that he was hampered by a late-season ankle injury and did not play in Week 17. When he was 100 percent, Andrews had a 108-yard day against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, a 112-yard day against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and a 99-yard day against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. At that point, Andrews was on pace to finish with 1,092 receiving yards, but he was limited at times during the second half of the year. Andrews has returned a better player every year, and a 1,000-yard season seems within his grasp.

