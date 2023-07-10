Training Camp Competition: Quarterbacks

Jul 10, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10qsQB
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Tyler Huntley, QB Josh Johnson

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 26, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

  • Lamar Jackson
  • Tyler Huntley
  • Josh Johnson
  • Anthony Brown

Projected Starter

With his five-year contract extension in place, Jackson enters Year 6 of his career firmly entrenched as the franchise quarterback. The former MVP is eager to take command of Baltimore's new scheme under first-year Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson is expected to have more opportunities to throw downfield and make pre-snap adjustments. He has been working out recently with new targets Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to sharpen their chemistry heading into training camp.

Best Battle

The battle to backup Jackson features Huntley, Brown and Johnson, with Huntley having the edge. He has been Jackson's backup the past two seasons and has earned the trust of teammates and coaches. Huntley has a 3-5 record in eight regular season starts, playing meaningful games in December and January the past two years when Jackson was injured. Huntley also has the mobility to extend plays and turn potential sacks into positive yards.

The well-traveled Johnson could play well enough to create an interesting competition with Huntley for the backup job. The 37-year-old Johnson was signed by Baltimore in May and has nine career starts. He played in last year's NFC Championship game for the 49ers after Brock Purdy was injured.

Under the Radar

Brown made his NFL debut last year and showed poise while helping the Ravens to a critical 16-14 win over the Steelers in December. Entering the game in the fourth quarter after Huntley was injured, Brown led a key drive that resulted in a Justin Tucker field goal that helped preserve the win. Undrafted in 2022 out of Oregon, Brown earned a place on the Ravens' practice squad last season and is a developing prospect with a strong arm.

