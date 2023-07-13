Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

Jul 13, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

compseriesrb
Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Nelson Agholor, WR Tylan Wallace

In the Hunt

  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Rashod Bateman
  • Zay Flowers
  • Devin Duvernay
  • Nelson Agholor
  • James Proche II
  • Tylan Wallace
  • Laquan Treadwell
  • Andy Isabella
  • Mike Thomas
  • Tarik Black
  • Shemar Bridges
  • Dontay Demus Jr.
  • Sean Ryan

Projected Starters

The Ravens know Beckham and Bateman will be starters when healthy, with first-round pick Flowers also having an opportunity to play a major role. Flowers and Beckham worked out with Lamar Jackson recently in Florida to help accelerate the process of building chemistry prior to training camp. Coming back from last year's Lisfranc foot surgery, Bateman hopes to use training camp as a springboard to his best season. If the top targets stay healthy, this wide receiver group has the potential to lift Baltimore's passing attack to another level.

Best Battle

With Beckham, Bateman, Flowers, Duvernay and Agholor entrenched as the top five receivers, the battle for the sixth and perhaps final wide receiver slot will be intense. Third-year target Tylan Wallace will try to separate himself from the pack, with Proche, Treadwell and others looking to shine. The competition at wide receiver should be intense throughout training camp, and receivers on the bubble will likely get most of the reps during preseason games.

Under the Radar

Agholor had a strong performance during OTAs and minicamp, making contested catches and displaying reliable hands. Jackson and Agholor showed superb timing on several back-shoulder throws, and Agholor took advantage of his extra reps while Bateman was sidelined. Agholor may still face an uphill battle to be targeted frequently on Sundays, but he's a player to watch heading into camp.

Related Content

news

10 Questions: How Fast Will Ravens Catch up to Todd Monken's System?

Players are embracing the challenge of learning new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme with explosive possibilities.

news

Late for Work 7/13: NFL Scout Says This Could Be Rashod Bateman's Time to Shine

Three core players the Ravens should build their roster around. The Ravens' secondary is ranked No. 2 by Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber. Mark Andrews is ranked among the top three tight ends in ESPN's poll. John Harbaugh is No. 2 in Sharp Football Analysis' Head Coach rankings.

news

Art Modell One of 60 Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Colts offensive linemen George Kunz and Chris Hinton are also among the 60 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

Mark Andrews leads a deep tight end group, while Patrick Ricard has made the Pro Bowl four straight years.

news

Mailbag: Is Justin Tucker a First Ballot Hall of Famer?

What are the chances the Ravens will add a veteran outside linebacker or cornerback? How would you power rank the AFC North teams? Do the Ravens need another lineman after losing Calais Campbell?

news

10 Questions: Will the Ravens Enter Training Camp Healthy?

The Ravens have far fewer health concerns this summer compared to recent offseasons.

news

Late for Work 7/12: All Signs Point to Breakout Season for J.K. Dobbins

Kyle Hamilton and David Ojabo are primed to make a bigger impact. Marcus Williams just misses being ranked among the top 10 safeties in an ESPN poll.

news

Training Camp Competition: Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards lead a talented running back group that features players with diverse skills.

news

10 Questions: What Additions Will the Ravens Make?

The Ravens could sign a pass rusher or cornerback among moves to strengthen their roster before the regular season begins.

news

Late for Work 7/11: CBS Sports: Odell Beckham Jr. Among Non-Quarterbacks Under the Most Pressure This Season

Ravens defensive position groups that are better, worse, or the same as last season. An ESPN pundit says the Ravens are as good as any team on paper. Marlon Humphrey is ranked among the elite cornerbacks. One former Raven is named a Hall of Fame lock, while another is said to be likely to get in.

news

Around the AFC North: Donovan Peoples-Jones Could Be Frequent Target for Deshaun Watson

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard eyes career best in sacks. The Steelers plan to utilize Connor Heyward's versatility.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising