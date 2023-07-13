Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

In the Hunt

Odell Beckham Jr.

Rashod Bateman

Zay Flowers

Devin Duvernay

Nelson Agholor

James Proche II

Tylan Wallace

Laquan Treadwell

Andy Isabella

Mike Thomas

Tarik Black

Shemar Bridges

Dontay Demus Jr.

Sean Ryan

Projected Starters

The Ravens know Beckham and Bateman will be starters when healthy, with first-round pick Flowers also having an opportunity to play a major role. Flowers and Beckham worked out with Lamar Jackson recently in Florida to help accelerate the process of building chemistry prior to training camp. Coming back from last year's Lisfranc foot surgery, Bateman hopes to use training camp as a springboard to his best season. If the top targets stay healthy, this wide receiver group has the potential to lift Baltimore's passing attack to another level.

Best Battle

With Beckham, Bateman, Flowers, Duvernay and Agholor entrenched as the top five receivers, the battle for the sixth and perhaps final wide receiver slot will be intense. Third-year target Tylan Wallace will try to separate himself from the pack, with Proche, Treadwell and others looking to shine. The competition at wide receiver should be intense throughout training camp, and receivers on the bubble will likely get most of the reps during preseason games.

Under the Radar