Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

In the Hunt
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Rashod Bateman
- Zay Flowers
- Devin Duvernay
- Nelson Agholor
- James Proche II
- Tylan Wallace
- Laquan Treadwell
- Andy Isabella
- Mike Thomas
- Tarik Black
- Shemar Bridges
- Dontay Demus Jr.
- Sean Ryan
Projected Starters
The Ravens know Beckham and Bateman will be starters when healthy, with first-round pick Flowers also having an opportunity to play a major role. Flowers and Beckham worked out with Lamar Jackson recently in Florida to help accelerate the process of building chemistry prior to training camp. Coming back from last year's Lisfranc foot surgery, Bateman hopes to use training camp as a springboard to his best season. If the top targets stay healthy, this wide receiver group has the potential to lift Baltimore's passing attack to another level.
Best Battle
With Beckham, Bateman, Flowers, Duvernay and Agholor entrenched as the top five receivers, the battle for the sixth and perhaps final wide receiver slot will be intense. Third-year target Tylan Wallace will try to separate himself from the pack, with Proche, Treadwell and others looking to shine. The competition at wide receiver should be intense throughout training camp, and receivers on the bubble will likely get most of the reps during preseason games.
Under the Radar
Agholor had a strong performance during OTAs and minicamp, making contested catches and displaying reliable hands. Jackson and Agholor showed superb timing on several back-shoulder throws, and Agholor took advantage of his extra reps while Bateman was sidelined. Agholor may still face an uphill battle to be targeted frequently on Sundays, but he's a player to watch heading into camp.