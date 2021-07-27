Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

Jul 27, 2021 at 10:42 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072721-The-Comp-DLs
Left: DT Justin Madubuike; Right: DT Broderick Washington

In the Hunt

  • DE Calais Campbell
  • DT Aaron Crawford
  • DT Justin Ellis
  • DT Justin Madubuike
  • DT Jovan Swann
  • DT Broderick Washington
  • DT Brandon Williams
  • DE Derek Wolfe

Projected Starters

The Ravens' "Monstars" of Campbell, Williams and Wolfe return for another year together. It's a veteran group looking to stay healthier this season. Campbell dealt with a calf injury, then COVID-19, during his first season in Baltimore, hampering his production. Campbell missed four games and Williams missed three. Wolfe buoyed the unit while they were out and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension. Though they are all in their early 30s, the Ravens have one of the best starting three defensive lines in the NFL.

Best Battle

The starters are known, so the backup spots are up for grabs. Broderick Washington was a fifth-round pick last year who played in eight games (two tackles). He'll have to earn his spot going against Aaron Crawford and Jovan Swann, who are looking to become the next undrafted defensive line gem to emerge in Baltimore.

Under the Radar

There's buzz growing about second-year defensive tackle Justin Madubuike being a breakout player on Baltimore's defense. An injury slowed the start of the third-round pick's rookie season, but he turned it on in the second half, showing how disruptive he can be with 19 tackles and one sack. Madubuike has the explosion to get after the quarterback and blow up runs. The veterans have taken him under their wing and have high expectations.

072621_Lounge

305: Lamar Jackson Joins The Lounge

Lamar Jackson talks about his contract situation, ongoing criticism, outlook for the passing attack, Super Bowl expectations and more as training camp kicks off.

Listen Here

