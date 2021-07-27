Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens' "Monstars" of Campbell, Williams and Wolfe return for another year together. It's a veteran group looking to stay healthier this season. Campbell dealt with a calf injury, then COVID-19, during his first season in Baltimore, hampering his production. Campbell missed four games and Williams missed three. Wolfe buoyed the unit while they were out and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension. Though they are all in their early 30s, the Ravens have one of the best starting three defensive lines in the NFL.