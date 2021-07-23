Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

In the Hunt

  • Ronnie Stanley
  • Bradley Bozeman
  • Kevin Zeitler
  • Alejandro Villanueva
  • Ben Cleveland
  • Tyre Phillips
  • Patrick Mekari
  • Trystan Colon
  • Ben Powers
  • Ben Bredeson
  • Greg Mancz
  • Foster Sarell
  • Michael Schofield

Projected Starters

Stanley is an All-Pro left tackle and anchors the offensive line protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Stanley's recovery from ankle surgery is on schedule, and he is expected to be ready for Week 1. It remains to be seen how much of training camp he participates in.

Moving from left guard to center returns Bozeman to his favorite position, and he hopes to provide solid play and eliminate the snapping issues that have plagued Baltimore the past couple seasons. Zeitler is a proven right guard who was signed during free agency to bring stability to a position that was unsettled the year after Marshal Yanda's retirement.

Villanueva has been a Pro Bowl left tackle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but moves to right tackle as the replacement for Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded to Kansas City. The starter at left guard is undetermined heading into camp.

Best Battle

Left guard is the position to watch, and it's a true open competition featuring Cleveland, Phillips and Powers. The Ravens like the size (6-foot-6, 357 pounds) and physicality of Cleveland, a third-round pick who played right guard at Georgia. Phillips is valuable as a backup because he can play both guard and tackle, but he responded well to competition last year when he had a strong training camp and opened the season starting at right guard. Powers improved and gained confidence in 2020, taking over as the starting right guard in Week 10 and helping Baltimore play its best football down the stretch.

There will be also be competition among backup offensive linemen to make the roster among a group that includes Mekari, Smith, Bredeson and Colon.

Under the Radar

With Stanley not expected to be on the field at the start of camp, the Ravens will be trying out tackles at left tackle at least early in camp. Villanueva can always step in on the left side if needed, but they also want to get him up to speed on the right side. Thus, a handful of players including Phillips, Smith, Mekari and possibly others will be getting their tryout to be the Ravens' swing tackle – an important position on NFL offensive lines.

