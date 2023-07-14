Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

In the Hunt
- Ronnie Stanley
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Kevin Zeitler
- Morgan Moses
- John Simpson
- Patrick Mekari
- Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- Ben Cleveland
- Daniel Faalele
- Sam Mustipher
- Andrew Vorhees
- David Sharpe
- Tashawn Manning
- Tykeem Doss
- Jake Guidone
- Brandon Kipper
- Jaylon Thomas
Projected Starters
Four starting positions on the offensive line are set – left tackle Stanley, center Linderbaum, right guard Zeitler and right tackle Moses. They form the nucleus of one of the NFL's top offensive lines. Left guard is the lone spot up for grabs.
Best Battle
It will be easier to determine who has the edge at left guard once the pads come on and the preseason games commence. Four players are in the mix – Simpson, Cleveland, Faalele and Aumavae-Laulu. It is assumed the Ravens would prefer to use Mekari as a valuable backup who can play all five positions.
The left guard competition may not be settled until late in the preseason. Simpson appears to have the edge heading into camp, but it's a close battle. If nobody takes control by Week 1, starting the season with a rotation at left guard could be an option.
Under the Radar
The coaches took a hard look at Aumavae-Laulu during minicamp at left guard, getting reps with the first team. He has been a pleasant surprise as a sixth-round pick with a promising future. At 6-5, 320 pounds, the Oregon product moves extremely well for a player his size and should continue to improve as he gains more experience.