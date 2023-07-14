Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

In the Hunt

Ronnie Stanley

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

Morgan Moses

John Simpson

Patrick Mekari

Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Ben Cleveland

Daniel Faalele

Sam Mustipher

Andrew Vorhees

David Sharpe

Tashawn Manning

Tykeem Doss

Jake Guidone

Brandon Kipper

Jaylon Thomas

Projected Starters

Four starting positions on the offensive line are set – left tackle Stanley, center Linderbaum, right guard Zeitler and right tackle Moses. They form the nucleus of one of the NFL's top offensive lines. Left guard is the lone spot up for grabs.

Best Battle

It will be easier to determine who has the edge at left guard once the pads come on and the preseason games commence. Four players are in the mix – Simpson, Cleveland, Faalele and Aumavae-Laulu. It is assumed the Ravens would prefer to use Mekari as a valuable backup who can play all five positions.

The left guard competition may not be settled until late in the preseason. Simpson appears to have the edge heading into camp, but it's a close battle. If nobody takes control by Week 1, starting the season with a rotation at left guard could be an option.

