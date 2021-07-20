Training Camp Competition: Quarterbacks

Jul 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM
In the Hunt

  • Lamar Jackson
  • Trace McSorley
  • Tyler Huntley

Projected Starter

The biggest question with the Ravens' starting quarterback is when he'll sign his big-time extension. Lamar Jackson is Baltimore's unquestioned leader and brightest star as he enters his fourth season, looking to get back to MVP form and lead his team further in the playoffs.

With better weapons around him, expectations are high for Jackson to take the next step as a passer. He's looking to hit more deep passes and Baltimore would love to see him return to his 2019 efficiency when Jackson threw a league-high 36 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Best Battle

Even when Jackson heads to the sideline in training camp, eyes will remain on the Ravens' quarterbacks. That's because the competition for the No. 2 job between Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley is one of the most intriguing in camp.

McSorley saw some action last season in Pittsburgh and connected with Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown. Two weeks later, McSorley suffered a knee injury in Cleveland and it was Huntley's turn. Huntley ran twice as often as he threw during two brief regular-season appearances, then was thrust into the spotlight in the playoff loss in Buffalo when Jackson left the game with a concussion.

Neither lit it up when called upon, but they're young and developing. Both can run the Ravens' read-option offense because they're both mobile, though Huntley has more speed. McSorley has a year more of experience, however. Preseason games will be a big factor in determining who gets the job behind Jackson and whether Baltimore keeps two or three quarterbacks.

Under the Radar

Jackson has only missed one game due to "injury" during his three seasons when he was forced to sit out the Pittsburgh game last year due to COVID-19. Despite concerns that Jackson's play style could leave him more susceptible to injuries, he's been incredibly durable. Jackson only left the playoff game with a concussion after having to chase down an errant snap. That level of durability allowed the Ravens to bet on their two young prospects as Jackson's backup instead of re-signing Robert Griffin III or bringing in another backup.

