Training Camp Competition: Quarterbacks

Best Battle

Even when Jackson heads to the sideline in training camp, eyes will remain on the Ravens' quarterbacks. That's because the competition for the No. 2 job between Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley is one of the most intriguing in camp.

McSorley saw some action last season in Pittsburgh and connected with Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown. Two weeks later, McSorley suffered a knee injury in Cleveland and it was Huntley's turn. Huntley ran twice as often as he threw during two brief regular-season appearances, then was thrust into the spotlight in the playoff loss in Buffalo when Jackson left the game with a concussion.

Neither lit it up when called upon, but they're young and developing. Both can run the Ravens' read-option offense because they're both mobile, though Huntley has more speed. McSorley has a year more of experience, however. Preseason games will be a big factor in determining who gets the job behind Jackson and whether Baltimore keeps two or three quarterbacks.

Under the Radar