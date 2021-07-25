Training Camp Competition: Safety

Best Battle

Behind the two starters, it's a competition to be the top reserve to come off the bench if needed. Levine re-signed this season as a special teams ace and versatile defensive weapon with loads of experience filling in. Richards can also pinch hit and is another special teams pro.

The young safeties are intriguing, especially Stephens as he looks to make another transition in his career. A former running back at UCLA, Stephens switched to cornerback when he transferred to SMU and excelled. Now the Ravens envision him as a possible safety/hybrid considering he has the size, speed, ball skills and tenacity for the position. There's a lot of learning to do, but Stephens seems to be picking it up well.

Stone was a seventh-round pick of the Ravens last year who was claimed by the Houston Texans but returned to Baltimore this offseason. Washington is an undrafted rookie and Warrior was an undrafted pickup last year who landed on the practice squad.

Under the Radar