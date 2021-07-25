Training Camp Competition: Safety

Jul 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
072521-The-Comp-Safety
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: S Ar’Darious Washington; Right: S Geno Stone

In the Hunt

  • Chuck Clark
  • DeShon Elliott
  • Anthony Levine Sr.
  • Jordan Richards
  • Brandon Stephens
  • Geno Stone
  • Nigel Warrior
  • Ar'Darius Washington

Projected Starters

Clark and Elliott started all 16 games side-by-side last season and are projected to do the same this year. Good friends, they have an excellent rapport and communication, which is paramount on the back end of the defense.

Clark is the "heart and soul" of the defense, according to Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale. Clark knows the defense in and out and is a film junkie. He has the utmost respect of his teammates. Clark will be among the team leaders in tackles once again and will be looking to make more splash plays like his touchdown return and hurdle of Philip Rivers last season.

After suffering season-ending injuries his first two years in the league, Elliott stayed healthy all last season and had a strong campaign with 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed. He's a heavy hitter who is also looking to get his hands on more footballs. Elliott showed his ball-hawking ways in college with six interceptions during his All-American junior year at Texas. With a full season under his belt, he hopes to take the next step in his growth.

Best Battle

Behind the two starters, it's a competition to be the top reserve to come off the bench if needed. Levine re-signed this season as a special teams ace and versatile defensive weapon with loads of experience filling in. Richards can also pinch hit and is another special teams pro.

The young safeties are intriguing, especially Stephens as he looks to make another transition in his career. A former running back at UCLA, Stephens switched to cornerback when he transferred to SMU and excelled. Now the Ravens envision him as a possible safety/hybrid considering he has the size, speed, ball skills and tenacity for the position. There's a lot of learning to do, but Stephens seems to be picking it up well.

Stone was a seventh-round pick of the Ravens last year who was claimed by the Houston Texans but returned to Baltimore this offseason. Washington is an undrafted rookie and Warrior was an undrafted pickup last year who landed on the practice squad.

Under the Radar

Washington was ranked as one of the top undrafted rookies in the league by Pro Football Focus and the Ravens were aggressive in their pursuit. An undersized (5-foot-8, 176-pound) but more-physical-than-you-expect playmaker, Washington is among the undrafted rookies with the best chance to make the team if he can excel on special teams and turn some heads on defense.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

The Ravens have perhaps the deepest secondary in the league. Who has the inside shot at the last roster spots?
news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

The wide open battle for the starting left guard position will be one of the highlights of training camp.
news

Training Camp Competition: Tight Ends/Fullback

A battle for the No. 3 tight end spot will be a focus during training camp, with plenty of candidates vying for the position.
news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

The Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace and signed Sammy Watkins, raising the competition within the wide receiver group heading into camp.
news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterbacks

Who will be Lamar Jackson's backup? Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will square off in one of the more interesting camp competitions.
news

Ravens' 37,000 Stadium Practice Passes All Claimed in Less Than 24 Hours

Fans are showing their excitement to see the Ravens in-person after a year away.
news

Ravens Will Open 12 Training Camp Practices to Fans

The Ravens will host 12 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.
news

News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Fun in His New Role

Jimmy Smith embraces playing multiple positions in the secondary. Patrick Ricard still loves defense, but he may be not be asked to play it. Justin Tucker prepares for different background noise.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started

With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at 100 percent and new weapons on offense, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson feels ready to roll for Week 1.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

Tyre Phillips has shown offensive line versatility, while Matt Skura continues to progress. John Harbaugh says "Free the Big Ten." Will an undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster?
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Continue to Debate Lamar Jackson's Rushing Workload

Young linebackers, not Jadeveon Clowney, are the key to beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens had the best training camp performance. Justin Tucker gets the recognition he deserves. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising