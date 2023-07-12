Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback 

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 26, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

  • Mark Andrews
  • Isaiah Likely
  • Charlie Kolar
  • Travis Vokolek
  • Patrick Ricard
  • Ben Mason

Projected Starters

Mark Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end who has averaged 90 catches and 1,104 receiving yards over the past two seasons. Patrick Ricard is a four-time Pro Bowler whose versatility as a devastating blocker has been key to Baltimore's rushing attack.

It remains to be seen how much Ricard's role will change in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. However, the Ravens have been one of the NFL's top running teams over the past few years and Ricard has been a major part of that identity.

Best Battle

There will be competition between Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar for tight end reps. Likely had a promising rookie season (36 catches, 373 yards, 3 touchdowns), while Kolar appeared in just two games after undergoing sports hernia surgery last summer. However, Kolar was impressive during OTAs and minicamp and caught 168 passes in college at Iowa State. The Ravens have one of the NFL's strongest tight end groups, giving Monken an opportunity to use multiple tight end formations. Likely and Kolar are both capable of winning one-on-one matches and will be looking to earn opportunities for more playing time.

Under the Radar

Mason has improved his athleticism and pass-catching since entering the NFL in 2021 and he performed well during OTAs and minicamp. The Ravens may not have room for two fullbacks on their 53-man roster, but Ricard will begin training camp on PUP, giving Mason even more opportunity to make his case.

