Transcript: Press Conference (4/24/26)

OLB ZION YOUNG

On what he enjoys most about being a pass rusher: "Oh, for sure, I enjoy setting the edge. From a 'youngin,' I was always taught 'smash mouth' football. It was always stopping the run, and then pass follow up, but of course I love setting the edge. I love having fun, of course, within football. So, I'm fired up to be [a part of] 'Flock Nation' now. I'm very much so fired up. I appreciate you all for having me, man – a thousand percent."

On his connection with high school teammate CB Nate Wiggins: "Nate Wiggins, that's my brother, man. I've been playing him way before high school. We started off playing football together, man. I'm fired up to be back with him. I know he's so fired up. As soon as he sees it or whatever, he [probably] feels pretty good about the pick. And I can't wait to see him again. I can't wait to play with him again. That's been my boy, almost like my best friend."

On what it means to be a part of the Ravens and Steelers rivalry: "Oh, I love rivalries. I take rivalries very seriously. Of course, I watched the Steelers mess up on me. So hey, I'm with the Flock Nation. I'm ready to go. It's time to play 'smash mouth' football for sure."

On what clicked for him this past season to record 6.5 sacks: "Of course, my pass rush, but hey, if I wanted to play in the NFL or not, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, it was coming into my last season. So, I felt more so like, the production has to go up. It has to be more of me increasing my play. Of course, when guys are starting to draft guys, when they look at their boards, they look at more so the upside and how are guys getting better and what's the upside looking like?"

On what his pre-draft process was like and what excites him about playing for head coach Jesse Minter's defense: "Oh, first off, I enjoyed the whole Ravens staff ... I enjoyed everybody. The guys I met in the locker room, the food I ate – I enjoyed those guys. I was fired up being there, and I'm fired up about everything. I got a chance to go on quite a bit of 'Top 30' visits. The competitor in me wanted me to go yesterday, but hey, I went today. I'm feeling pretty good. And I'm very much so thankful that the Ravens chose me. All those other guys that I met with, they most definitely, they'll regret what they did for sure."

On what he will bring to the Baltimore Ravens: "I'm bringing some fun for sure, a new personality, and a guy that is very consistent on and off the field. I'm looking to stop the course of runs on first and second down and then, of course, sack the quarterback on third downs, and then the rest is history."

On what stuck out to him about head coach Jesse Minter's defense when watching film and how he thinks he will fit into the scheme: "I'm a fan of Baltimore, period. You know what I mean? I'm a fan of the way they play [and] how fast they play. I'm looking forward to bringing the Super Bowl back to Baltimore, however it takes, whether I got to be the kicker. I'm looking forward to that, for sure."

On his work ethic after a story of him continuing to practice after throwing up multiple times at his first Missouri workout: "It's a unique story, but did I really throw up three times? I don't remember that, throwing up three times, but hey, it is what it is. If I did, I did. I've always been very competitive. I come from a big family, like you just heard tonight. I come from a family of 11 – I'm the youngest of 11. I'm very competitive. I won't let no guy through me. Like I said, whether he's the kicker, the punter or the quarterback, I can't be outdone. I thank God. I really don't remember throwing up three times, that doesn't sound Zion-like, but if I did, I did. I don't remember it."

On the term "hell raiser" being in his social media bio and how that describes him as a football player: "First off, I'm the youngest, so I'm always fighting. I see myself fighting with my older siblings. And then of course, I'm a child of God at the end of the day. I have hell raising my bio, but that's me. I raise hell, especially on the field. You will see pretty soon. I feel like words are an understatement. That's been in my bio since 11th grade, but words are an understatement for sure."

On going to the same high school as CB Nate Wiggins and if he is excited to team up with him again: "Yes, like I said, I have known Nate [Wiggins] since I was a little kid. You probably missed it, put both your headphones in. I've known Nate since I was a little kid. We've always been playing. It's been very much so fun. Nate is one of my best buddies, he is just my brother. I look at him as an older brother. I'm fired up to be back with Nate. He knows what's going on. We play 'smash-mouth' football. We've been playing that, so it's time."

On his familiarity with head coach Jesse Minter, his excitement about playing alongside OLB Trey Hendrickson and what skillsets he thinks will be best for him in Baltimore: "I'm a big-time fan of Trey Hendrickson. I feel like with him as a vet, I feel like I'm very much so excited to learn from him and being around a lot more older guys on the defense. And I'm coming in as a young guy, so I'm coming in as a sponge. I'm excited to learn. I'm ready to learn. I'm willing to learn. I'm very much so coachable. And I thank God for the opportunity at the end of the day."