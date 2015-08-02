Transcript: Ravens Training Camp: Day 4

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "I appreciate you guys being here. Obviously, a great day – the most beautiful day we've had. The sun was going down last night – [as] we were going into a meeting – right over that Fan Zone over there. Not to wax poetic or anything, because I don't really have that gift, but I have a couple pictures, I can tell you that. It's just a football paradise out here. [It is] a lot of hard work, and I'm excited for the type of guys we have who are working so hard. You're going to ask me a about a couple guys; let's get it out of the way now: [Breshad] Perriman fell on his knee. They're calling it kind of a sprain, bruise, tendon or whatever. So, it shouldn't be too long, just until he can start moving around. He's going through the walk-throughs. Who else?" (Reporter: "[Matt] Elam.") "Elam, I haven't heard on the MRI yet, but I'm not really optimistic right now. I haven't heard a final word, but it wasn't very optimistic yesterday talking to the doctors with his bicep. He was reaching, receiver ran by him, and he kind of reached for him, caught him like that. (motions arm backward) Who else?" (Reporter: "[Rashaan] Melvin.") "Melvin tweaked his hamstring yesterday, so we held him out today. Speaking of that, Tray Walker tweaked his hamstring during practice. It didn't pop or anything. Whenever a guy gets a hamstring, right now we're pretty much getting them out of there. We don't want it to go." *(Reporter: "[Elvis] Dumervil.") *"Dumervil has a tendinitis issue that we're not even [going] to mess with, so he'll be fine soon, but it won't be until he's 100 percent until we bring him back to practice. And I don't think it will be more than a week, but then again, I've said stuff before, and it's not right. But I don't think it will be long."

You talked about the progression – a couple days without pads, a couple days with them and then the stadium practice. Can you kind of assess what you saw and what tomorrow is going to mean?* (Jon Meoli) "For the whole team?" *(Reporter: "Yes.") "Yes, I saw a bunch of guys getting after it out here. It has been very aggressive, it has been a lot of banging, wrapping up. We've had a number of live periods. I think we've had four actual live periods – tackle to the ground – which is somewhat unusual. We've done that with the 'twos' and the 'threes,' and that has been very physical, very good. I think tackling … Obviously, tackling is very important in football, and it's really important to us. We want to be a great tackling team, so we're working hard at that. A number of our fundamental periods have been all about tackling as well – tackling and breaking tackles. So, I'm pleased. I'm excited about the way we work and the way our guys practice. Joe [Flacco] has been sharp. Matt [Schaub] has been sharp. It has been … Guys have made plays back and forth. It's hard to judge, because they're going against each other. The real question is when we play somebody else, but I think it's a high level of football out there right now."

Coach, can you talk about WR Trent Steelman? Is he somebody that you had your eye on? It has been a couple of years since he has been in here. (Garrett Downing)"Trent [Steelman is] a guy that we had in here before, and everybody liked him. He was actually coming to camp at one time, and then the military obligation didn't allow him to do that. And when we had the issue with the wide receiver position, we needed another body. I didn't know who we were going to bring in, and [director of pro personnel] Vince Newsome said, 'Hey, Trent Steelman is available. He's in shape. Let's bring him in for a workout.' So, we did – him and Tom [Nelson] – and they both looked really good. We're really fortunate to have those two guys. They're in great shape. They're really picking the offense up pretty fairly well for being here for about 24 hours. They didn't make too many mistakes. Both those guys have done a nice job."

Marc Trestman talked yesterday about the challenges that you put on each coordinator putting them in tough situations out here in practice. Can you talk about your philosophy about wanting to put them in situations that aren't easy – fourth-and-20 and whatnot, more backed up against your own end zone? (Ryan Mink) "That's the benefit of not being a play-caller, right? You don't have to worry about it. I'm putting it on them. It's not just specifically for the coordinators – though I think that's a good fringe benefit – it's really for the team. The idea, basically, is that we want to train to win. We want to train as game-like as we possibly can. We think that if you practice like you play, then you'll play like you practice. We're not trying to all of a sudden be in a different environment when it matters the most. We want to create the environment out here as much as we can, so that when it matters the most, we've been there a thousand times before. So, we come up with every kind of situation we can think of, and we have guys call plays, play-callers call plays – it's not scripted – and try to make it as game-like as we can."

John, as you change the environment at the stadium tomorrow, how do you use that in the grand scheme of what you're trying to accomplish? (Mark Viviano)"Yes, it's another step. It's always one of those things that they have to get used to, whether it's the first day out here with their pants on, which seems to throw them all off. [The players say], 'These are really heavy.' Or you put the shoulder pads on and you're banging a little but more, or you go into the stadium with the crowd and the turf, and that changes everything. When we first did it, when we first came back and we first went to the stadium – I'm going to say four years ago, maybe – we had a really bad practice. It was just such a different … It was kind of a shock to their system to be in that environment. We're dropping passes, messing up assignments – nothing like we had done up until that point. So, I just think it's a real plus to put them in that environment, a different environment. Again, when it comes time to play the Saints, they'll at least have been there before. Plus, it's great for the fans. You see, a lot of our … I know a lot of our season ticket holders go there and bring their kids, but more than that even, the opportunity for parents to bring kids that have never been in that stadium, and you can just see it in people's faces the pride that they have that they have been able to bring their little girl or their little boy into that stadium and give them an experience that is really hard to come by – a really expensive, special thing. I would just encourage every parent in this whole greater Baltimore area – or wherever – [to] bring your kids in, get them a hot dog and a Coke and have a great time, and have a great night, and enjoy the stadium, because it's a jewel. It's a beautiful place to be. I'm sure they'll have all the scoreboards working. We have a new scoreboard system [president] Dick [Cass] was telling me about. You can ask him about it, but it's 'free-D,' so it should be a lot of fun."

Last year ILB C.J. Mosley had a great rookie year. What are you looking at from him this year, especially after doing so well last year? (Jeff Seidel) "We're looking for C.J. [Mosley] to improve. Wherever you set the bar the year before, it's important to maintain a level head and improve and get better. If you're getting better every day, you certainly should get better between Year One and Year Two. I know sometimes guys who have [a] great Year One don't have [a] great Year Two – don't follow it up – but that should never be the case. If your head is screwed on the right way, you should have a better Year Two, and I believe C.J.'s head is screwed on the right way."

John, a lot of people have been talking about S Matt Elam. How disappointing is it for a guy like that who has been trying to kind of rebuild? (Jamison Hensley) "I'm sure it's very disappointing for [Matt Elam], and he told me that. Here's a guy that I think came back with a renewed attitude. He had a better approach than he had the first two years. He had just grown up a lot. He's very serious, he was in tremendous shape, and then he gets a fluke injury. That's a disappointment, but we talk a lot about the fact that … Like Ray [Lewis] said in 2011, 'God makes no mistakes.' There's a reason for this. Your job is to come out the other end of this adversity and make the most of it. So, that's what he's determined to do."

To have S Will Hill III here, to have his presence, what does that mean? (Aaron Wilson) "Will [Hill III] has done a great job. Will has had a great camp. He knows the defense now inside and out. He has been here for a while, and he's flying around out there. He looks like a really sturdy tackler from what I can see. [He] made some plays on the ball today. He and Kendrick [Lewis] have both played well, and we have some guys battling it out for those backup spots – some veteran guys, really. Anthony Levine, Brynden Trawick are both playing well, and we have some other young guys in the mix, too. It's a good group. It'll be interesting to see. The competition is going to play out in our favor."

How do you see the competition with the running backs? (Todd Karpovich) "Justin Forsett is the starter. He competes with himself and everybody else to be the best he can be. And the [other] guys have done a great job. Lorenzo [Taliaferro] is improved and what you'd expect. And 'Buck' [Javorius] Allen is showing exactly what we thought he was going to be when we drafted him. I think we have five good backs. These two young guys [are] out here running around. You see them making people miss. 'Fitz' [Fitzgerald Toussaint] has done a nice job with that." *(Reporter: [Terrence] Magee.") *"Magee, LSU, I mean all he does is lower his pads and run right through people's edges. Both these guys have done a really good job. All those guys have done a good job."

In general, how are the rookies doing out there? (Aaron Wilson) "I think the rookies are doing really well. We put them out there; they get lots of reps. They have probably the longest days of any rookie group in the NFL in the offseason, because we want them to be ready to compete in training camp, and they are competing in training camp, and we need them to, because we're a young team."

Can you explain a little bit about the scoreboard and the obvious competition going on? Is there a scoring method even? (Ken McKusick) "There's a scoring method. I'm going to have to turn it over to our really smart, young guys that were good at math in college and high school, which I wasn't. But we have a whole system for it. I'll give you an example: On third down, a third-and-long is not going to score highly for the defense, but it's going to score highly for the offense. A third-and-short is going to score more points for the offense than it does for the defense. All that stuff is mathematically worked out. If we do move-the-ball stuff … If the offense gets the ball past the 50- [yard line], they'll start getting points. If they take it down and score, a field goal is 3 [points], a touchdown is 7. But if the defense gets a three-and-out, that's a lot of points for the defense. So, it is all worked out, and nobody really understands it except …" *(Reporter: "Who is the architect? Is it [cornerbacks coach] Matt [Weiss]?") *"It's [defensive coaching assistant] Drew [Wilkins], actually. Drew is the main architect, but I would put [director of coaching analytics] Eugene Shen in there, too. He has done a great job of tweaking it since he has gotten here."

So, in the end is there one winner? Does offense or defense win at the end of the camp? (Garrett Downing) "Whoever wins the most days – yes, we do it day by day – whoever has the most points at the end of the day wins. It's like a game. I think the defense came up late and got the win today. So, they have two wins. The offense has none so far, but they've both been close." (Reporter: "Is it less sprints when you win?") "No, it's like my brother [University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh] says, 'It's more sprints when you win. You've earned the opportunity to work harder and become great.' Yes." (laughter)

There's competition at every position. I'm sure you're happy about that. But the offensive line, can you talk about the competition as far as the depth spots on the roster? (Turron Davenport) "Yes, I feel like it's going to be a battle to make the team. When you look at that ninth and 10th spot, it's going to be a battle to make the team. There are two, three guys maybe fighting for those two spots. Maybe we keep 10, who knows? That's a good problem to have."

Coach, I noticed besides the guys in the cherry pickers, you have this new police-like camera. That's an interesting development. I haven't seen that before. How has that been? (Jerry Coleman) "It has a 360-degree camera, high-definition, high-tech camera, so it sees every move you make out here. (laughter) You've been implanted with a chip. We know where you go at all times." (laughter) (Reporter: "Like a casino, right?") *"Right. It's wired to get all phone calls off of the field in case any information is leaking out of our place here. *(laughter) Some of the people think it's like War of the Worlds – the Tom Cruise movie, remember, with the Martians invading. [The camera] kind of looks like one of those guys. We have a situation, because we have the guy under that does the videotaping, Mark Bienvenu, and [Justin] Tucker feels like that thing is a little shaky up there, and if he hits the pole hard enough in the right spot, it's going to come down on Mark's head. Tucker is trying to accomplish that. That's his goal." (laughter)

Offensive Line Coach Juan Castillo

Your impresses of your offensive line so far throughout training camp? (Ryan Mink)"The guys are working hard. They're really proud. They felt like they – that we – got better last year, and now we want to get even better. They're doing a good job [of] working hard."

Can you talk about the depth that you have developing along this offensive line? (Turron Davenport)"What's nice about it is there's a lot of competition right now. We all know about James Hurst [and] John Urschel; they're doing a good job. Ryan Jensen is having a really good camp at center, and he's gotten stronger. And I'm really proud of him; he's really back with those guys now. And then Jah Reid is the same thing. Jah is really having a good camp. He benefited from Rick [Wagner's injury], and so he's had really good OTAs and really is having a good camp, too. So now you're talking about … That's 10 guys, including Robert [Myers], a draft pick. He's a young kid, but he reminds me a little bit of K.O. [Kelechi Osemele]. He has a little bit of that … Maybe not as talented as K.O., but he is a little bit like that. It's kind of exciting. We have some young college free agent kids also that have some ability."

You mentioned how G Robert Myers reminds you of G Kelechi Osemele. K.O. actually just said that. What are some areas that you feel that he needs to improve? (Turron Davenport)"The good thing about it is, you want to talk about … Everybody – when they come into the league – has to improve. There [are] only a few guys that come in that are ready to play. The nice thing about Robert [Myers] is he works hard, he listens and he's got a big heart. And you see him going downfield sometimes, just like K.O., really [well]. We think he's going to be a really good player."

In terms of G Kelechi Osemele, we just heard from him. What do you think is the next step for him? He had a great season last year, but what's his next step? (Garrett Downing)"K.O. wants to be a Pro Bowl player. He wants to be recognized by his peers as one of the best guards in the NFL, and the way you do that is by film. The film doesn't lie, and K.O. understands that. If you make mistakes, you see it on tape, and K.O. wants to be really good on tape. If you do that, your peers will vote you to the Pro Bowl."

Coach, what about the advantage of that continuity? You mentioned a lot of the names – they were all here last year – coming back. (Jerry Coleman)"The nice thing about that is if you try to take what you did last year, and you try to improve it, I think … Last year was the first time that, really with Gary [Kubiak], we're running the wide zone and then the cut-blocking. Everybody thinks that cut-blocking is easy. Well, first of all, it's hard to just get on the ground, and the thing that's nice is, if you watch, we do … The first thing that we do in every drill is we cut block. So we cut block every day. Now, we're not doing it against our guys, but we put up a mat and what happens is, we have a first level cut and we have a second level cut. And we do it every day, so it becomes a natural thing. You can't do it against your guys, and we can't do it until our games, so what we want to do is, we want to be able to throw every play and get on the ground, which is not a simple thing to do."

You mentioned cut-blocking; that's definitely not an easy thing to do. Can you talk about just the importance of timing when you do have to throw? (Turron Davenport)"The thing about the wide zone is … There [are] a couple of things that the wide zone does. It creates explosive plays, and also it limits the tackle for losses. Justin [Forsett] led the league last year in explosive runs. Also, the thing that was key last year was the Ravens led the NFL – in the fourth quarter they led the NFL – in attempts and yards and yards per carry in the fourth quarter. And part of that was, when you get on the ground and you cut, it creates big seams. And also – let's face it – on defense, those defensive linemen don't like to get cut. And what happens – I think what happens … I've been on the defensive side of the ball, and what happens is, the whole week you're preparing, you're planning [and] the guys watch the tape. And when you look at our tape, you see our guys get on the ground, and they do a good job of getting their backside shoulder pads to mid-line, getting north and getting on that thigh so they can get those guys down. That creates those big seams for Justin."

*Juan, how good can this line be? (Jim Forner) *"That's what we're working for. That's why the guys … [The media sees] them. They start 30 minutes before practice, and some of the kids on their own even start [earlier]. The young kids are starting 20 minutes before the other guys. So, that's what they're all working for. They want to be good at what they do, and they feel like they have an opportunity to be pretty good."

ILB C.J. Mosley

On how his wrist feels playing through contact drills:"So far, everything is going smooth. The timing of the injury – everything is healing at the right time. I'm protecting it, but still going all out. So, everything is going well."

On it appearing that he is not hesitant or afraid to initiate contact:"I'm protecting it as far as wearing a splint, but I won't really know how I feel unless I put it in there. So, other than that, I'm just playing football, trying to make some plays with it."

On if he feels 100 percent:"Yes, I feel 100 percent. I have all the confidence I can have with it. I played six games with it broken, and it's healed now, so I don't have any excuses."

On which aspect of his game he's trying to focus on and improve going into his second season:"Mainly, this year, besides staying strong with footwork and everything, just becoming a smarter linebacker. [I want to] learn from Daryl [Smith] and the other 'backers that have been here for a while. [It's about] just learning more concepts or learning better schemes for the teams or opponent we're going to face – just being a smarter, all-around linebacker."

On who else he's learning from besides LB Daryl Smith:"Sizz [Terrell Suggs]. Even Elvis Dumervil, when he's rushing and everything – all the little things with our defense. If I can learn a couple moves from him, that will help as well."

On if he thinks people will pay more attention to him this year after the rookie season he had:"Yes, I think so, especially with the year I had. The only thing it's going to do is bring more expectation. The bar was already set when I first came in at the position I got drafted, and I did what I did last year. So for me, I've got to make sure I'm doing the right things and keeping my body right as usual. You can never take a step back, so it's just building from everything I did last year and going up from there."

On if he has provided any of this year's rookies with advice for what he went through last year:"So far, we only have one rookie linebacker (Andrew Bose) with us, but coming in as a rookie you've got to take it all in. You've got to take it one day at a time, because it's going to be tough. So far, [Bose has] been handling it well. And for the D-linemen, we've definitely got a lot of young guys there. Coach 'C.B.' [defensive line coach Clarence Brooks], he's going to definitely keep them in check. But so far, they've been doing well. It's the third or fourth day out here, and we just got in pads for the second day. Everybody needs to get a feel for each other and just find that groove, find a way to keep their bodies right and just stay focused."

On what his offseason has been like after having a rookie Pro Bowl season:"The only difference has been I actually had a real offseason. In college, our offseason is like one month, and then we'd be back in summer school and working out. But I actually got time to go home and just actually hang out with my family. I went to Chicago to see my grandmother and everybody up there, so I just had time to enjoy off and then I got ready to come back here for OTAs. I got my mind right and got my body back right."

On if he is more of a star now going back to Alabama:"It's about the same. *(laughter) *It's about the same."

On how he would describe what it means to be a Raven in terms of having a relationship with the fans:"Just with training camp, last year, every day we had fans come out and see the players, sign some autographs. Our fans are great, and the main thing that made me see that is when we went to play in Tampa and we played at Miami [last year. After the games, we had one whole side of the stadium filled with Ravens fans. That's always a great thing to see, and coach [John] Harbaugh, he recognizes that, because after the game we all went over there and high-fived everybody. It's always a great thing when you have your team and your city behind your back."

On how he has seen DT Timmy Jernigan adjust to taking on a bigger role this training camp:"You just have to step up. He had a great year last year – definitely made a lot of plays. And with some players leaving and a lot of new players coming in, there are definitely going to be some position battles down there. He just has to play his role and do the things he has to do to stay on the field."

On how difficult it is to ascend to the first team as a rookie and if he sees any rookies making that jump this year:"I wouldn't say it's difficult; you just have to be a pro. That's what they always say. You've got to know the plays, first thing, you've got to be fast on your feet and just play fast. No mental mistakes, especially coming out with the first team, because everything goes fast – it's that much faster with the first team. And as far as players getting on the field, I would say as far as position-wise, the secondary and especially the defensive line. I'm not going to give out names for every battle, but definitely there are going to be positions open there, especially with guys coming in or guys leaving. There's definitely going to be some great battles going on this training camp, but we've got a lot of great players, too."

On if he bulked up at all this offseason:"That was the goal, but I was in a cast for about three months. The good thing [is] I maintained my weight, if anything. But like I said, [I was] just working back into it with my wrist and everything as far as staying on the field and lifting weights. I'm going to be smart about it, but I'm definitely trying to maintain weight."

On what he can take from his rookie year and build it into another successful season:"First thing is stay healthy. For the most part, like I said until the last six games, I was healthy and kind of got into a routine of keeping my body right – hot tub, cold tub – making sure everything was taken care of with that part. And the other thing is consistency. You don't want to slack off, and you don't want to get too complacent with what I did last year, because there's definitely room for me to grow. So like I said, staying in the playbook, getting tips from guys when I see certain things going on, talking to the coaches if I see anything that I think I need to improve on and get some advice from other players [will be important]."

G Kelechi Osemele

On his mentality during training camp and entering the season:"My mentality is to improve as a player; I'm really trying to focus on my technique this year. [I'm] kind of still learning from Marshal [Yanda] at this point. Obviously, [we're] trying to make it to the Super Bowl again for another chance at that. I feel like we got pretty close last year. So traditionally, when we've gotten as far as we did, the following year you finish things off. So we've been talking about that a lot, and that's kind of what I've been thinking about lately."

On all five starters returning to the offensive line and how good the group can be:"I really feel like the sky is really the limit. We work really well as a group. I feel like we have a lot of chemistry, and coming back with the same offensive line, the communication has been excellent. There [have] even been times where we haven't even … [We] never really even had to relay calls because we kind of have that kind of feel with it. And obviously, we have a lot to work on still. It's still early, but I feel really good about the things we can get done."

On what offensive line coach Juan Castillo was like in his first year and how he has evolved:"Juan [Castillo] has really learned about each player and how we respond to coaching a lot, and I feel like he's really doing better with each player. I think at first, it was kind of a getting-to-know-you type of thing, and, 'This is how I coach,' and it's a new place. And then now, I feel like he's really comfortable with all the guys, and I feel like he's been doing really great with points of emphasis that each guy needs to work on. He's just been a lot more relaxed and a lot more confident and just knows what each individual needs. So, I think it's been really great so far."

On if offensive line coach Juan Castillo is a "meetings-type" coach and if they meet before practice:"Yes, he's a hard worker through and through; it's to his core. He just wants to make sure that he's doing everything that he can to put us in a position to win. We have meetings before everybody else gets started, but that's pretty traditional for offensive line in general. He just wants to make sure that we're prepared."

On his goal of making a Pro Bowl:"If I'm honest, it is something I wake up thinking about every morning, so it's important to me. I'm not going to shy away from saying it's definitely a goal of mine and something that I'm working towards. But obviously, winning is what matters the most, so I think if I listen to Juan [Castillo] and work on my technique and the things that I need to, I think everything else will take care of itself."

On how he can break into the Pro Bowl category as an offensive lineman:"I've been talking to the veterans and figuring things out, and they just keep telling me to keep doing what I'm doing. I think it's … A lot of it has to do with consistency, and having one great season isn't going to be something that's automatically going to get you in there. I've just been focusing on some of the things I did last year that got me a little bit of notoriety, and now I'm just working on the weaknesses that I saw on film that I can improve. I'm just going to take that and add that to my game and see what happens."

On how he and G Marshal Yanda have earned a reputation for playing to the whistle and being nasty, and how his way of playing compares to Yanda's:"There's literally no difference. We feed off each other in the games. We never really talk about who has the most finishes or knockdowns or anything like that, but I think it is kind of to the point where it is a subconscious thing where we're both trying to one up each other. And it makes it better, because everybody is playing at a higher level when you have that type of competition going on the same offensive line. And I feel like when I look across in the huddle, and I look at him and I see the look in his eyes, I know he's ready to go; that obviously gets me ready to go. I think it's one of those things where we feed off each other."

On how much he prides himself on being a "play-to-the-whistle" blocker:"Obviously, that's why I play the way I play. I feel that's what makes it exciting for me. That's what, really, I go out there to do, is to be that dominant type of player. It's fun to me. I don't know; it's just what I do."

On if there is a familiarity or stability on the team this year with a lack of turnover compared to previous seasons:"Yes, I would say, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I've been seeing the same faces, and I've been gaining some wisdom from some of the same guys like [Terrell] Suggs, [who] has been here forever. That's somebody I talk to on a consistent basis. So there's definitely stability here. I feel like there's definitely a core of leadership that's been around here for a really long time. So it's just a good opportunity to be a part of that, and I'm just grateful for that."

On the importance of the team's chemistry:"I feel like it's really important. I feel like, on any team, that's something you would hope for. Obviously, you want guys that are talented that can go out there and make plays for you, but at the same time, it is a team effort and you need everybody. As much as you can get guys to learn from each other and be relaxed enough to allow themselves to do that and to admit there's always something that you could be working on … If you have that type of chemistry and you realize that, it's always going to help you as a team."

On what he has seen from ILB C.J. Mosley in terms of learning after a great rookie season:"I would say the same thing. Looking at him, he never really acted as a – you know – like a rookie. From the moment I've seen him come in, he's been a professional about everything. He works on his technique, he's a student of the game, he has tremendous confidence and he's very talented. I see some of the same things. I think he's going to have another great year, probably a Pro Bowl year, I would say."

On what the toughest part of a John Harbaugh training camp practice is:"The toughest part is probably just the repeats and the length. He likes … He's a perfectionist. You can be repeating plays that you know you ran right, but there might be … He might think it could be run better. I would say the repeats are probably the toughest part. We do a lot of those."

On the chemistry and familiarity with the returning starters, and if this is the best offensive line he has been a part of since joining the league:"This has been the best line I've been a part of on any level of football, because I feel like, at every single position, they want to be the best at what they do. From Eugene [Monroe], to [Jeremy] Zuttah, to [Marshal] Yanda, to [Rick] Wagner, I feel like these are guys that came from their respective colleges as kind of 'that guy,' and when you have five guys that come their college as 'that guy' and they have a certain standard as far as performance and wanting to be exemplary – and you have five guys like that – you're going to get a pretty good offensive line."