Transcripts: Friday Media Availability: Week 8- Bengals

FRIDAY MEDIA AVAILABILITY: BENGALS – WEEK 8

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "OK, good to see everybody here – appreciate you guys being here. We just wrapped up a very good practice, and we're getting ready to take on a very difficult challenge in Cincinnati. Have one announcement to make on an injury situation: Owen Daniels, as the week went on, his knee was not really progressing the way we wanted it to. So, we went ahead and did a cleanup procedure, and he'll be out for this game. Then after that, he actually has a chance to come back. It will kind of be week to week after that, and it won't be many weeks at all. It could actually be next week. We'll just have to see how that goes. That'd be an optimistic approach, but it could happen. That's where we're at on that. There's really nothing else, injury-wise, that I can think of."

John, your thoughts on TE Crockett Gillmore and his readiness? (Aaron Wilson) "Yes , [Crockett Gillmore is] going to be ready. He has had a good week of practice and he has done a heck of a job, and he'll be ready to go."

**Encouraged that T Eugene Monroe and G/T Kelechi Osemele were able to stack practices this week? How did they look just in practice? *(Luke Jones) *"Yes, [Eugene Monroe and Kelechi Osemele] looked good. They were full participation. So, it's good."

TE Ryan Taylor is someone who was signed here, but we haven't seen him on the field yet. What have you seen from him in practice from the time that he has been here? (Garrett Downing) "Ryan [Taylor] is a good athlete, really smart. All the things he did in Green Bay, you see him doing here. He can really run, [has] good hands, lead blocker-type guy, also. [He's] done a nice job – picking up the offense really quickly. He better be, right?" (laughter)

As far as DT Terrence Cody, again, do you think he might have a chance of … Is that another decision you might have to make this week? (Jamison Hensley) "Of course it is, but I'm not going to give you any insight whether we are going to or not. But that's certainly one of the … Of our different decisions to make, that's one of them, sure. And he's done a good job. He's looked good in practice."

John, is DE Chris Canty back around the team and coming along? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Chris [Canty] is back around the team. He's coming around. He was cleared today, as a matter of fact, to start training heavily. It's just a matter of now how fast he can get back in shape."