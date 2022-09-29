News & Notes: Ravens Expect Travis Jones to Keep Growing with More Opportunities 

Michael Pierce (biceps) has opted to have season-ending surgery, which means other defensive linemen will be asked to step up.

That includes rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, who played 29 snaps in his season debut Week 3 after missing the first two games with a knee injury. The Ravens still have a deep defensive line group led by Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban. But Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald liked what he saw from Jones against the Patriots, following a strong training camp and preseason prior to his injury.

Macdonald said Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver would continue to work with Jones on his technique.

"I think you see his strength, just his brute strength at times," Macdonald said. "But if you ask 'Weav', he's probably going to be a little more detailed in the things that he needs to do. But I'm pleased with his start. We expect him to keep growing as he gets more opportunities.

"It's obviously a challenge for Travis moving forward, but he's up for it. I think we have our D-line depth, there's guys to step in. We'll see what happens on how we mix-and-match the pieces."

Macdonald said it was tough to see Pierce go down early in the season, abruptly ending what could've been one of his best seasons.