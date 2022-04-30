Ravens Select DT Travis Jones with 76th Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

There was buzz before Thursday night that Jones could be a surprise first-round pick. Surprise! The Ravens got him in the third.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler had Jones ranked as his 34th-best prospect in the entire draft and he went at 76. Travis Jones was the best player on a struggling UConn team. He'll join the Ravens looking to win. Baltimore was leapfrogged by the Philadelphia Eagles for hulking defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round. Jones isn't as big as Davis, but at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, he's not too far off.