Ravens Select DT Travis Jones with 76th Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 10:12 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Travis Jones Carousel
Welcome to Baltimore! Defensive Tackle Travis Jones, UConn Round 3, Pick 76

There was buzz before Thursday night that Jones could be a surprise first-round pick. Surprise! The Ravens got him in the third.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler had Jones ranked as his 34th-best prospect in the entire draft and he went at 76. Travis Jones was the best player on a struggling UConn team. He'll join the Ravens looking to win. Baltimore was leapfrogged by the Philadelphia Eagles for hulking defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round. Jones isn't as big as Davis, but at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, he's not too far off.

Jones may offer more as a pass rusher, as he logged 8.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss the past two seasons. Eric DeCosta said he wanted to add youth to the defensive line, and Jones provides an explosive option to pair with Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, and Justin Madubuike.

Related Content

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with who the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas.

news

David Ojabo Hoped for a Reunion With Odafe Oweh

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo hoped to be reunite with his mentor and high school friend, Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

news

Five Things to Know About David Ojabo

The edge rusher from Michigan is joining the Ravens, where he will reunite with high school teammate Odafe Oweh and college defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

news

Tyler Linderbaum Pancakes Concerns About His Size

The Ravens' new center was the smallest offensive lineman in the draft, but he has the physicality and wrestling background to still dominate.

news

How the Ravens Plan to Deploy Kyle Hamilton And Other Safeties

First-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton is a do-everything safety who gives the Ravens' defense more versatility.

news

Tyler Linderbaum Wants to Be the Next Marshal Yanda

The Iowa center looked up to Marshal Yanda when the two were training in the same gym.

news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Explains His Trade Request

Baltimore's first-round draft pick in 2019 says he loves his former Ravens teammates, but 'the system wasn't for me.'

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Ravens Picks

An edge rusher from San Diego State and a defensive lineman from Connecticut are among the choices pundits predict for the Ravens with picks No. 45 and No. 76.

news

Late for Work 4/29: Ravens Get Rave Reviews for First-Round Moves

Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund says Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum are the top two value picks. Baltimore gets high grades across the board. Why the Marquise Brown trade makes sense.

news

What Mink Thinks: Eric DeCosta Went Bargain Shopping And Found Gems

The Ravens got a top-five talent at No. 14, then dealt their leading wide receiver to get another first-round pick and take the top center.

news

Ravens Confident Tyler Linderbaum Fits 'Any Scheme'

The Ravens are confident Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has the size and ability to stabilize their offensive line in the middle.

