Ravens Select LB Trenton Simpson in Third Round

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

The Ravens selected Trenton Simpson of Clemson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, grabbing one of the top inside linebackers in the entire draft class.

It was a surprise that Simpson was still on the board late in the third round. The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected Simpson as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the class, only trailing Drew Sanders of Arkansas. Brugler ranked Simpson as his No. 38-overall prospect, and the Ravens got him at No. 86.

Simpson is an ultra-athletic three-down linebacker with great size at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds. He explodes to the football, is a violent striker, and has the speed and strength to match up with tight ends.

He was a two-year starter at Clemson playing at both WILL and SAM linebacker. He was sometimes used as an edge rusher and even occasionally as a nickel. Simpson will give Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald another versatile defender to deploy.

Simpson racked up 187 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in his three seasons at Clemson.

Simpson was a big-time recruit out of high school in North Carolina. He was the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class.

Simpson joins Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, who were one of the best inside linebacker duos in the NFL last year. The Ravens have not yet picked up Queen's fifth-year option and General Manager Eric DeCosta said he might address that after the draft ends.

The Ravens passed on a couple of cornerbacks, including Georgia's Kelee Ringo, to take Simpson.

