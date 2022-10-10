Trust in Justin Tucker Pays Off

Head Coach John Harbaugh admitted it wasn't an easy decision to send Tucker out for his 58-yarder, with the score tied, 10-10, early in the third quarter. Had Tucker missed, the Bengals would have taken over at their own 40-yard line. But on 4th-and-4, Harbaugh sent out the field goal unit and Tucker made sure that decision paid off.

"We're going to put them at the 50-yard line if we miss that field goal and give them an opportunity to do something," Harbaugh said. "That was not an easy choice, but in the end, the scale tipped towards Justin. Justin deserves all the credit, but so does Nick and so does Stout. Those guys did a great job."

Tucker's game-winner came just after the Bengals had taken a 17-16 lead on a Joe Burrow quarterback sneak with just under two minutes to play.

However, the Ravens had ample time to move Tucker into range. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens down the field on a drive that included two completions to Mark Andrews and four runs by Jackson. By this time, Tucker was getting his leg loose on the sideline and everyone could sense it was about to be Tucker time.

Did Jackson have any doubt Tucker would make it?

"No, I didn't. I still prayed though," Jackson said. "I really didn't have any doubt though, because I thank God we've got Tuck on our side."

The Ravens trust Tucker to do what he has done throughout his career. His teammates and coaches have seen it many times, but it never gets old.