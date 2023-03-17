Reports: Trystan Colon Signing With Jets

Mar 17, 2023 at 04:11 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031723-Colon
Terrance Williams/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens center Trystan Colon (63) in action during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug 27, 2022, in Baltimore.

Trystan Colon is headed to New York, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the center will sign with the Jets.

The Ravens did not place a tender on the restricted free agent, and Colon reportedly had interest from multiple teams.

Colon has spent the past three seasons in Baltimore as a backup offensive lineman, primarily at center. He's started four games, including one last season at right guard when Kevin Zeitler was too hurt to play in Pittsburgh.

Undrafted out of Missouri in 2020, Colon has been a high-energy and well-liked reserve on the Ravens offensive line who has played well whenever called upon. He had a strong Pro Football Focus grade of 72.5 for his performance in Pittsburgh last season.

Connor McGovern started all 17 games for the Jets at center last season, but he signed with the Buffalo Bills earlier this week. That means Colon has a good shot of being their starter in 2023.

Ravens center and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum excelled in his rookie season. Baltimore also has veteran Patrick Mekari as a reliable backup center. Mekari could contend for the starting left guard spot opened up by Ben Powers' departure and can play any spot on the line.

The departures of Colon and Powers could make it more likely that Baltimore looks to add more young interior offensive line depth via the draft.

