Reports: Trystan Colon Signing With Jets

Colon has spent the past three seasons in Baltimore as a backup offensive lineman, primarily at center. He's started four games, including one last season at right guard when Kevin Zeitler was too hurt to play in Pittsburgh.

Undrafted out of Missouri in 2020, Colon has been a high-energy and well-liked reserve on the Ravens offensive line who has played well whenever called upon. He had a strong Pro Football Focus grade of 72.5 for his performance in Pittsburgh last season.

Connor McGovern started all 17 games for the Jets at center last season, but he signed with the Buffalo Bills earlier this week. That means Colon has a good shot of being their starter in 2023.

Ravens center and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum excelled in his rookie season. Baltimore also has veteran Patrick Mekari as a reliable backup center. Mekari could contend for the starting left guard spot opened up by Ben Powers' departure and can play any spot on the line.