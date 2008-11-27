Turkey Day with the Ravens

The line was wrapped twice around the Diakon Center in Baltimore at 3:00 p.m. Families eagerly awaited to be let through the doors to not only receive their holiday packages, but to meet, shake hands with and hug their hometown hero, Ray Lewis. In the beginning of the line individuals were given large boxes that were eventually filled with books, toiletries and food items. The turkey, given by Lewis and receiver Mark Clayton, was the last item in the line of tools that will be used to assemble a complete Thanksgiving.