Two Overtime Rule Change Proposals Made, But Not From Ravens

Mar 16, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031622-Rules
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker during a coin toss before overtime at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Sunday, October 11, 2021.

There are two proposals to tweak the overtime rules, but neither came from the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens' innovative "Spot and Choose" proposal is not on the docket at this year's league meetings later this month.

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles joined to propose a rule change that would give both teams a possession in overtime with the team that scores the most points during that time the winner. If the game is still tied after each team has had possession, then the next score wins.

The other overtime rule proposal, which comes from the Tennessee Titans, would give both teams the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the first team to score a touchdown also has a successful two-point attempt. That twist makes it quite an interesting gamble.

The Ravens are part of one club resolution proposal (along with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Eagles) to alter the rules around when secondary football employees (non-GMs) can take jobs with other teams. The Ravens want that pushed to after the NFL Draft. That way, scouting information wouldn't be shared from one team to their new employer.

