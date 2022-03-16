Two Overtime Rule Change Proposals Made, But Not From Ravens

There are two proposals to tweak the overtime rules, but neither came from the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens' innovative "Spot and Choose" proposal is not on the docket at this year's league meetings later this month.

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles joined to propose a rule change that would give both teams a possession in overtime with the team that scores the most points during that time the winner. If the game is still tied after each team has had possession, then the next score wins.

The other overtime rule proposal, which comes from the Tennessee Titans, would give both teams the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the first team to score a touchdown also has a successful two-point attempt. That twist makes it quite an interesting gamble.