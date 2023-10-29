Tylan Wallace Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens activated wide receiver and special teams standout Tylan Wallace to the 53-man roster before Sunday's game in Arizona.

Wallace has been on injured reserve for the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week, where he was a full participant.

The Ravens also elevated rookie undrafted running back Owen Wright and veteran defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson from the practice squad for the game.

Wright's activation makes him available in case rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring/questionable) can't play. It will be the Monmouth product's NFL debut. Wright played his high school football at Georgetown Prep in Bethesda, Md.

Houston-Carson provides more depth with Marcus Williams (hamstring) ruled out.