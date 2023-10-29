Presented by

Tylan Wallace Activated to 53-Man Roster

Oct 28, 2023 at 08:02 PM
120322-Wallace
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Ravens activated wide receiver and special teams standout Tylan Wallace to the 53-man roster before Sunday's game in Arizona.

Wallace has been on injured reserve for the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week, where he was a full participant.

The Ravens also elevated rookie undrafted running back Owen Wright and veteran defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson from the practice squad for the game.

Wright's activation makes him available in case rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring/questionable) can't play. It will be the Monmouth product's NFL debut. Wright played his high school football at Georgetown Prep in Bethesda, Md.

Houston-Carson provides more depth with Marcus Williams (hamstring) ruled out.

The biggest news Saturday is that the Arizona Cardinals did not activate quarterback Kyler Murray, meaning he is ineligible to play in Sunday's game. Murray was doubtful to play and this rules him out. Joshua Dobbs will start for the Cardinals once again.

