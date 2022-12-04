Ravens Place Wide Receiver on Injured Reserve, Promote Two From Practice Squad

The Ravens promoted two wide receivers from their practice squad before Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

DeSean Jackson was given a standard gameday elevation for a third time. Binjimen Victor has been signed to the 53-man roster, taking the place of Tylan Wallace, who has been moved to injured reserve.

Wallace suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week. The 2021 fourth-round pick has played in eight games this year, mostly on special teams. He's made three catches for 21 yards and played 54% of the special teams snaps.

The Ravens also elevated defensive back Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad for the Broncos game.

Jackson showed his ability to impact the game last week, catching two passes for 74 yards, including a 62-yarder in which Jackson logged the third-fastest speed of any ball carrier in the league this season. He is a key part of the offense's big-play potential down the stretch.