Ravens Select Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace With 131st Pick

Size: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

2020 stats: 59 receptions, 922 yards, 6 touchdowns

2019 stats: 53 receptions, 903 yards, 8 touchdowns

Why he fits Ravens: Baltimore is stockpiling young wide receivers. Wallace will compete with Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and others for a spot on the roster and targets in the passing game. The Ravens have been looking for more chain-movers, and that's what both Bateman and Wallace can do.

How the pick went down: There were so many good wide receivers in this year's class that some popular names faded into Day 3. Amon-Ra St. Brown of USC went to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 112 and Jaelon Darden of North Texas went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 129. Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the Ravens' selection.

Scouting report: "A three-year starter at Oklahoma State, Wallace was the Z receiver in offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn's version of the Air Raid offense, lining up primarily to the right of the formation. He consistently created explosive plays at the college level, producing a first down or touchdown on 73.7% of his catches and becoming the fifth player in school history to reach 200 career receptions. Wallace plays with impressive route movements from set-up to stem and shows the tracking skills and focus to rebound the football. With his ability to play through contact, he is a fun player with the ball in the air, but the difficulty level of winning contested catches in the NFL compared to the Big 12 will be monumental. Overall, Wallace has only average size and speed, but he is a route technician with the play strength, body control and catch radius to make plays at every level of the field. He projects as an NFL starter if his knee stays healthy." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic.

Background: Wallace was a four-start recruit out of high school in Texas. He and his twin brother, Tracin, made a pact to attend college together. Tylan received offers from Michigan, Oklahoma and others, but Oklahoma State courted both brothers the strongest. Tracin was a quarterback and safety, but was forced to medically retire after tearing the ACL in his left knee for a third time, which required four surgeries.