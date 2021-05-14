Tylan Wallace Signs With Ravens

May 14, 2021 at 11:12 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051421-Wallace

Tylan Wallace celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday, and he had another reason to smile on Friday.

Baltimore agreed to contract terms with its fourth-round pick (131st overall) before Wallace took the field for Friday's first practice of rookie minicamp. The talented wide receiver from Oklahoma State hopes to join first-round pick Rashod Bateman of Minnesota as two rookies who make an immediate impact as playmakers for Lamar Jackson.

Wallace was widely projected as a second-or-third-round pick prior to the draft, but a torn ACL suffered in November of 2019 made some teams more wary. It didn't help that his twin brother and former Oklahoma State teammate, Tracin, retired from football in 2019 after tearing his ACL for the third time.

After the Ravens drafted Wallace, the twins shared an emotional hug.

Tylan is living his NFL dream for both himself and his twin brother, determined to prove that he is healthy and a steal as a fourth-round pick. Wallace could have taken a safer approach to the 2020 season at Oklahoma State by opting out, continuing to rehab his knee, and preparing for the draft. But he played 10 games last year and finished with 59 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per catch.

Five of the eight players in Baltimore's 2021 draft class have signed, Bateman, Wallace, and three fifth-round picks – defensive back Shaun Wade, outside linebacker Daelin Hayes and tight end/fullback Ben Mason. Still to be signed are first-round edge rusher Odafe Oweh, third-round guard Ben Cleveland and third-round defensive back Brandon Stephens.

