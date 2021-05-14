Tylan Wallace Signs With Ravens

Tylan is living his NFL dream for both himself and his twin brother, determined to prove that he is healthy and a steal as a fourth-round pick. Wallace could have taken a safer approach to the 2020 season at Oklahoma State by opting out, continuing to rehab his knee, and preparing for the draft. But he played 10 games last year and finished with 59 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per catch.